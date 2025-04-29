Karnataka Man shouts 'Pakistan Zindabad' during the cricket match, defeated





















Mangaluru:

A man was reportedly beaten to death by a group of people over a dispute during a cricket match in the outskirts of the city, after which 15 people were arrested, the police said on Tuesday.

Karnataka -Minister of Interior G Parameshwara, the incident as “Mob Lynching”, said he has not yet received the report, but assured that the case will be taken very seriously.

He said that the individual reportedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' when a local cricket match was going on.

The incident took place around 3 p.m. on April 27 near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in the village of Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangaluru, the police said.

The victim whose identity still has to be determined was reportedly attacked with sticks, which resulted in several injuries that led to internal bleeding and shock.

He was declared dead in the hospital, the police said.

When tackling a press conference here, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said: “Initially, the police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation after the body was found near the temple grounds. A post-mortem carried out on April 28 confirmed that death was due to several Blunse force injuries.”

A case is registered on the basis of section 103 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which relates to murder of a group of five or more people, to the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, based on a complaint submitted by a resident, he said.

Until now, 15 accused have been arrested and the police are looking for at least 10 people, he added.

“The most important accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Kudupu, is already in our custody. The section that was invoked in this case is very strict and the accused, individual or as a group, the life sentence or even the death penalty has called in this section of the Gns.” “

Efforts have been made to trace and arrest the remaining suspects. The police said that CCTV images and mobile data are analyzed to determine the order of events.

Speaking with reporters here, said the Interior Parameshwara Minister: “An incident of Mob -Lynchen has been reported, but the name of the victim is not known at the moment and his identity is not known … Whether he has come from outside the state or within the state. Then he did not play on the spot, but they later said he died because of the shock and so far.”

A appeal to peace and harmony, the minister said: “I still have to get the actual report and almost 10 or 12 people have been arrested and further research is underway. We will certainly take this very seriously because these kinds of things should not happen everywhere in Karnataka.”

“Karnataka is such a peaceful state and we do not want to allow things like this. And assume that if he (victim) had spoken something like 'Pakistan Zindabad', they could have handed him to the police instead of taking the law and ordering in their hands,” he added.

To 'X', convicted Dakshina Kannada District Minister Donsh Gundu Rao the murder and ordered the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.

“While playing cricket, a verbal fight broke out between a group of players and a young man from another community, which resulted in the attack,” he said.

According to him, several suspects have already been taken into custody and a good investigation is underway.

Rao noted that such incidents disrupt the common harmony and said: “I instructed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators. I appeal to the public to retain peace and common harmony and not to fall prey to rumors.”

