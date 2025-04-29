Sports
Karnataka Man shouts 'Pakistan Zindabad' during the cricket match, defeated
Fast
Summary AI is generated, newsroom rated.
A man was beaten to death by a group of people during a cricket match in the outskirts of Mangaluru City, after which 15 people were arrested and the police are looking for at least 10 more.
Mangaluru:
A man was reportedly beaten to death by a group of people over a dispute during a cricket match in the outskirts of the city, after which 15 people were arrested, the police said on Tuesday.
Karnataka -Minister of Interior G Parameshwara, the incident as “Mob Lynching”, said he has not yet received the report, but assured that the case will be taken very seriously.
He said that the individual reportedly shouted 'Pakistan Zindabad' when a local cricket match was going on.
The incident took place around 3 p.m. on April 27 near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in the village of Kudupu on the outskirts of Mangaluru, the police said.
The victim whose identity still has to be determined was reportedly attacked with sticks, which resulted in several injuries that led to internal bleeding and shock.
He was declared dead in the hospital, the police said.
When tackling a press conference here, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said: “Initially, the police registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation after the body was found near the temple grounds. A post-mortem carried out on April 28 confirmed that death was due to several Blunse force injuries.”
A case is registered on the basis of section 103 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which relates to murder of a group of five or more people, to the Mangaluru Rural Police Station, based on a complaint submitted by a resident, he said.
Until now, 15 accused have been arrested and the police are looking for at least 10 people, he added.
“The most important accused, identified as Sachin, a resident of Kudupu, is already in our custody. The section that was invoked in this case is very strict and the accused, individual or as a group, the life sentence or even the death penalty has called in this section of the Gns.” “
Efforts have been made to trace and arrest the remaining suspects. The police said that CCTV images and mobile data are analyzed to determine the order of events.
Speaking with reporters here, said the Interior Parameshwara Minister: “An incident of Mob -Lynchen has been reported, but the name of the victim is not known at the moment and his identity is not known … Whether he has come from outside the state or within the state. Then he did not play on the spot, but they later said he died because of the shock and so far.”
A appeal to peace and harmony, the minister said: “I still have to get the actual report and almost 10 or 12 people have been arrested and further research is underway. We will certainly take this very seriously because these kinds of things should not happen everywhere in Karnataka.”
“Karnataka is such a peaceful state and we do not want to allow things like this. And assume that if he (victim) had spoken something like 'Pakistan Zindabad', they could have handed him to the police instead of taking the law and ordering in their hands,” he added.
To 'X', convicted Dakshina Kannada District Minister Donsh Gundu Rao the murder and ordered the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.
“While playing cricket, a verbal fight broke out between a group of players and a young man from another community, which resulted in the attack,” he said.
According to him, several suspects have already been taken into custody and a good investigation is underway.
Rao noted that such incidents disrupt the common harmony and said: “I instructed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators. I appeal to the public to retain peace and common harmony and not to fall prey to rumors.”
(Except for the headline, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/karnataka-man-shouts-pakistan-zindabad-during-mangaluru-cricket-match-beaten-to-death-8288493
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fareeed examines the model to declare the national emergency
- 'We want a shake in the market' – Shrimp fisherman in trade
- Pakistan will hit hard if India attacks, warns Fawad Chaudhry
- Trump described the Amazon Jeff Bezos price report on prices
- Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Modi chairs the high-level levels with the Minister of Defense, NSA, Defense Staff Chief
- Why will the United States lose against China
- 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Championship Tournament Lint; Nazareth to host semi-finals and title competition 2-3 May
- Texas measles total increases to 663 as Arkansas reports local spread
- The study finds that the risk of flooding is increasing in the northwest of the Pacific Humoult now
- Local elections 25: Will the tactical vote make the Kent scales tip over?
- 2025 PAC-12 Football that must be displayed nationally in CBS, the CW and ESPN
- Imran Khan reacts to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, known as naive to expect the action of illegitimate govt paks govt