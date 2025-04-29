2025 PAC-12 Football that must be displayed nationally in CBS, the CW and ESPN

By means of: PAC-12 Conference

The PAC-12-conference in collaboration with CBS Sports, the CW Network and ESPN today announced that the 2025 football season 2025 will contain all 13 home football matches in Oregon State and Washington State on one of the three broadcasters, including two on the CBS television network (and streaming on paramount+and streaming and streaming. These similarities with three leading broadcasters will again offer full national coverage to present the power of the Oregon State and Washington State football programs and student athletes, as well as the PAC-12 for previously announced expansion for the Academic Season 2026-27.

In addition, and in particular for fans, all 13 home games in the three networks have completed both kick -off times and channel indications as part of today's announcement. Similar to 2024, PAC-12 companies, the broadcast production arm of the conference, will produce all nine broadcasts for the CW.

“With PAC-12 football in three leading broadcasters in CBS, the CW and ESPN will offer an enormous exposure in 2025 to show the state of Oregon, the state of Washington and our brand in the last season of the PAC-12,” said PAC-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould. “We are very happy to continue our collaboration with the CW, to welcome a new partner in CBS Sports and see a return of PAC-12 football to ESPN.”

Mike Perman, senior vice president of Sports, the CW, added: we are pleased to continue our relationship with the PAC-12 for a second year and bring more Oregon State and Washington State Games to our growing public of Sportfans. The matchups from previous seasons were some of the most exciting and most viewed football matches at CW Sports Football Saturday, and we look forward to building in 2025 in addition to a crowded autumn sports schedule with ACC football matches and Nascar Xfinity series Playoff Races.

Dan Weinberg, executive vice-president, programming, CBS Sports, offered: The addition of the two PAC-12 matches is expanding our Primetime College Football schedule this season, so that our robust portfolio of Tent and meaningful matchups are broadcast on our CBS sports platforms.

Kurt Dargis, ESPN Senior Director, Programming, said: Adding these games enhances ESPNS-Industrial leading university football leil. They provide meaningful exposure for Oregon State and agree well with opportunistic time slots on our platforms.

Today's announcement includes various highlights for both Oregon State and the Washington State football programs, student athletes, alumni and fans in 2025, including:

2025 PAC-12 Football broadcasts Highlights

Maximum range and national exposure -CBS and the CW will combine 11 of the PAC-12S 13 home games in 2025 and reach 100% of American households via broadcast networks over the air.

PAC-12 Football returns to ESPN – After serving as old partners, PAC-12 Football returns with two games Nationaal at ESPN in 2025 with CAL in Oregon State on August 30 at 7: 30p Ptand Houston in Oregon State on Friday 26 September at 7:30p PT (previously planned for Saturday, September 27).

Kick -off times go for the season -For Beavers and Cougars fans, all three networks and the PAC-12 kicked off for all 13 home games in 2025, the earliest announcement of all kicked-off times in modern history for both programs.

Primetime Matchups on CBS and Paramount+ – 2025 will see two PAC-12 home games on CBS and also stream live on Paramount+, including the 2025 Boeing Apple Cup on Gesa Field in Pullman on 20 September (4: 30p or 5: 00p pt) and Washington State in Oregon State on November 1 (4: 30p or 5: 00p).

Continuous growth with the CW -In total, nine PAC-12 home games will be included in the CW in the second year of the continuous partnership, the third year in the sport, including Oregon State in Washington State on November 29 (3: 30p pt)-The second of two matchups in 2025s home and home series between the two. In total, the CW will contain both Oregon State and Washington State five times in 2025.

New PAC-12 Double function on the CW -On 6 September the CW will present a few future PAC-12 matchups as part of a triple header with Fresno State in Oregon State (12: 30p pt) and San Diego State in Washington State (7: 15p pt).

Last season the PAC-12 saw strong viewers for his 13 home football matches in Oregon State and Washington State. Published on the other side of the CW (11) and Fox (two) for the home games, various remarkable viewers height points from the 2024 season include:

2024 PAC-12 Football viewers highlights

The most viewed football match on the CW was the only matchup between Washington State and Oregon State in Corvallis (695K).

Top three most viewed football matches on the CW (also, Colorado State in Oregon State – 568K and San Jose State in Washington State – 542K).

Five of the top six most viewed football matches on the CW (also UNLV at Oregon State – 507K and Purdue in Oregon State – 452K).

11 games on the CW on average 431K viewers (460k in nine games versus FBS opponents).

Two home games on Fox had an average of 1.99 million viewers (Oregon in Oregon State and Texas Tech in the state of Washington).

Total viewers about all 13 home games on Fox and the CW were on average 671K.

Washington states DirectV Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse on Fox Saw 2.93m viewers.

Week 14 matchup of Oregon State in Boise State on Fox saw 1.68m viewers.

Last fall, the PAC-12 together with the state of Oregon, the state of Washington and six leading universities and Prime Minister athletics departments, including Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State and Utah State, launched plans to make a new PAC-12 Conference. Although the new PAC-12 will only officially start until the 2026-27 season, the current 2024-25 campaign offered an extra glimpse in the current and general power of the new PAC-12 from a competitive and brand perspective, with highlights in the last few seasons, including: including:

The new PAC-12: Looking ahead

Boise State earned a number 3 general seed in the first edition of the extensive College Football Playoff in 2024.

Five of the seven (71%) football programs can be seen in the past four seasons in CFP Top 25 rankings (Boise State, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State), one of only four conferences with 70%-more of the CVP-Top Based in the CFP-Top-Top-top 25 (based on the CVP top 25 (based on the CFP membership composition of 2026-27).

Six of the seven (86%) football programs have been on display in the last four seasons (also, Utah State) and four of the seven in the last two seasons (also in the state of Utah, Utah State) (Boise State, Fresno State, Oregon State and Washington State).

Collective basketball strength for men about the eight programs in the past five seasons would have been the 4th best conference based on average net rankings, as shown here (Based on the composition of the conference membership from the 2026-27 season).

Since 2021, seven of the eight men's basketball programs have made the Mens NCAA tournament, with two performances in the national champion match at the time.

Stretch of a period of three weeks of 12 September-7 October 2024, the collective new PAC-12 saw More than 20 million impressions and 830,000 engines About the PAC-12S and all eight members of social media for the three expansion pounds.

NOTE: The PAC-12 adds at least another football game, All-Sports member to start with the 2026-27 season, not reflected in the numbers and highlights above.

While today's announcement is the PAC-12S 2025 Media rights partnerships for the state of Oregon and the state of Washington, Stolt, De Liga and its exclusive media rights advisor, Octagon, the transformational process of conferences to complete his future Media-Rights Partners in 2026. PAC-12s 2025 Media Rights Agreements.

Oregon State and Washington State are currently working as members of the PAC-12 conference as part of a NCAA two-year-old grace period and will continue to do so for the Academic season 2025-26 before new members officially participate at the beginning of the 2026-27 season. All current and incoming members will together map a supplementary membership and other business matters and future conference reasons.