2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Championship Tournament Lint; Nazareth to host semi-finals and title competition 2-3 May
Herentennis | 29-4-2025 9:59:56 AM
West Division Top-Seed Nazareth University Will Host the 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis Championship, which will take place with semifinal action Friday, May 2 and the Championship on Saturday, May 3. Houghton, Heads To No. 2 Suny Oswego in Opening Round Action on April 29, While East Division No. 2 Seed Norwich University, Earned A Berth In The Semifinals by Defeating East No. 3 Seed Delhi on April 26.
Nazareth will compete against Norwich in one semi-final on 2 May, while the East Division Top-Seed Thomas College earned a bye in the semi-final and will take the winner of Oswego/Houghton on 2 May. Friday 9 May.
Final 2025 Empire 8 Men's Tennis Championship Seeds
East No. 1 Thomas College (5-0 E8)
East No. 2 Norwich University (4-1 E8)
East No. 3 Suny Delhi (3-2 E8)
West No. 1 Nazareth University (7-1 E8)
West No. 2 Suny Oswego (7-1 E8)
West No. 3 Houghton University (4-4 E8)
The schedule of Empire 8 Mens 8 Mens 8 gentlemen is below. For the most up -to -date information about this year's championship, follow the Empire 8 conference on X (@Empire8).
2025 Empire 8 Men's Tennis Championship schedule
Saturday, April 26 – First round (East Division)
East No. 2 Norwich defeated East No. 3 Suny Delhi, 8-1
Tuesday April 29 – First round (West Division)
West No. 3 Houghton on West No. 2 Suny Oswego 1 p.m.
Friday 2 May – semi -finals (at Nazareth – inside or outside))
No. 2 East Norwich at No. 1 West Nazareth 1 pm
Winner of West No. 2 Suny Oswego/NO. 3 Houghton vs. East No. 1 Thomas 5 pm
Saturday 3 May – Championship at Nazareth – inside or outside))
Winner of semi -final 1 versus winner of semi -final 2 1 p.m.
Format: Double match is played until decision (5 points) Three double games are followed by six singles matches. Scoring no-ad for both singles and double matches. Singles games play two of the three sets. Dubbels play eight pro sets with a twelve-pointed tiebreak on 7-all.
EAST
Thomas College, the reigning North Atlantic conference champions, starts the E8 tournament 2025 with an 11-3 mark, after having finished 5-0 in the East Division to earn the best seed. The Bulldogs enter the tournament and have won 11 games in a row. Gabriel McPhail played the season at number 1 singles, while Seb Soto has appeared at number 2 singles. The duo also competes at number 1 double. Camden Herrick, Dominic Clifford, Calvin Cutler and Casey Duncan are also excel in singles this season. Herrick and Clifford have excited in the number 2 Double position, while Nick Magiera and Harrison Withee work together at Third Doubles.
Norwich comes in the tournament with an overall record of 10-3 and ended with 4-1 Mark in E8 East Division Play. The cadets earned a berth in the E8 tournament by beating Suny Delhi, 8-1 on 26 April. Terrance Bayly-Henshaw is 11-0 in the season at Second Singles and works together with Jaxson Redmond to record a 9-1 Mark at the first doubles. Redmond is also 11-1 in Singles and plays in third position most of the season, while Keegan Bakke is 10-1 in the first singles. Both Bakke and Bayly-Henshaw were 5-0 at Singles in E8 Play during the regular season. It is the first season of Norwichs as an Empire 8 member for Herentennis.
West
The Golden Flyers earned the top seeds in the western division and right to host after ending 7-1 in competition game, while they entered an 11-7 general brand. Griffin Bond played with First Singles all season, while Max Funiciello mainly played at Second Singles. Max Funiciello leads the team with 10 singles victories, while Pierre Ntonga, Noah Britton, Enoch Li and Chris Benedict have also been pillars in the Singles -Line -Up. Bond and Funiciello played the first double for the first double and recorded AA 10-6. The Golden Flyers are looking for their second E8 title in the past four years.
Suny Oswego also finished 7-1 in the West Division to earn the number 2 seed and to enter the tournament with a 9-3 general brand. Oswego has won six straight matches. Matthew Mannara, Anthony Marcano, Austin Davis, Zachary Demott, Colin Byer and Jose Miguel Garcia Moreta all excel in singles playing for the Lakers. Garcia Moreta is 8-1 in Singles Play. Marcano and Mannara are 7-1 at the first double, while byer and Tyler Yhun played together with 9-1 to play both the second and third time.
Houghton, the no. 3 seed in the west, tries to win the third postseason title in the last four seasons after the end of 4-4 in Empire 8 Play during the regular season. Nolan Zach participated in the first singles throughout the season, while Preston Tobolski has seven victories that play both second and third singles. Samuel Garay is 8-2 at Fourth Singles, while Jason Murphy and Issac Anderson also contributed to the play of singles. Graham Cook and Zach are doubled at the first, while TOOLSKI and GARAY lead the team in double winning the second position.
Suny Oswego wiped the first round opponent Houghton earlier in the season with scores from 7-2 on 11 and 6 April on April 26.
About the Empire 8 Conference
The members of the Empire 8 conference are primarily committed for the pursuit of academic excellence and the competition is considered an excellent NCAA Division III conference. Membership has distinguished itself from its peer group for its quality institutions, lively and sporting competition, excellent services and very ethical policy and practices. His dedication to serve the educational needs of her student athletes is the characteristic of the E8. For more information about the Empire 8, go to www.empire8.com.
