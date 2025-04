NHL Playoff & Islanders News: Lightning Falter, GM Search Anticipation

All Eastern Conference Series are now 3-1 After Tampa Bay has inexplicably deleted their own inspiring two-grazes-in-11 second rise by admitting two goals in Game 4 against the Panthers in 11 seconds. From West, on the other hand, each series reached 2-2 before the stars were the first to three victories last night in Game 5. Admittedly, it is still hockey play -off hockey, so that each of these series could easily have turned a different direction. Ottawa could have won two OT matches instead of losing two before they finally got one and avoid the sweep. La could have had and probably had to rise with 3-1. Everything can happen in every game in the Vegas-Wild series. But in general things play almost expected, with the east with also a rans, while the west is filled with one of these teams, can go completely. Even the lowest seed blues were one of the top teams of the competitions in the second half. Anyway, tonight, four games, with two Eastern series that can end (Toronto, Carolina) and two Western series that will break their 2-2 tires (Vegas-Minnesota, La-Edmonton). Islanders News As teams are eliminated, GM candidates will become available (and at least one coach), so that the islands cannot afford to wait too long to make their movements. [Newsday] That, and the question of whether the new GM will want to break down or reverse and want to keep a new coach or keep Patrick Roy, leads us to … Elsewhere … Mike Sullivan is out as a penguins coach. Apparently he wanted a faster approach to the rebuilding, and Kyle Dubas wants to become slow and patient. [PensBurgh]

What is the next for the penguins? Well, that's a bad head because it doesn't talk about that; It says that Sullivan has his choice from teams and will be missed by the aging 3. [Athletic] (Let's take the time to confirm that the Penguins have not won a play -off series since 2018, a series of horror initiated by the islanders 2019 Sweep. Ahhh, Delicious.) The lightning has to turn the page after an unbearable late loss for the Panthers, this after they were quickly collected after Aaron Ekblads had not fallen Headshot on Brandon Hagel. [NHL]

The three Vezina finalists were announced, and each is confronted with the first round of fear: Connor Hellebuyck was brought under fire again after he had pulled two games in a row; Andrei Vasilevskiy was the victim of that shocking late loss last night in Florida; And Darcy Kuemper stood on his head, but even that was not enough to prevent the kings giving 4 blowing and a shot on a 3-1 lead. [Sportsnet]

As far as I am confident and will go better statements, Hellebuycks ​​was not exactly Shakespeare: I have studied goal congregation extremely hard. I probably studied most of everyone in this world, so I know what to do … Okay. [Sportsnet]

Craig Berube called Artem Zubs Chicken-Wing Elleboog on the child who did not win the Calder a headshot. Torontos #91 will be fine. [TSN]

The NHL fined Montreals Arber Xhekaj and Washington's Dylan McIlrath for Warming -Up Shenanigans. [TSN]

