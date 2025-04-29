Aruna, Goda, others get opponents before 2025 ITTF World Championships





Africas top table tennis players, Nigerias Quadri Aruna and Egypt Hana Goda, are ready to discover their opponents for the 2025 ITTF World Championships. The official draw will take place on Wednesday 30 April, while the Elite players of the world gather in Doha, Qatar, from 17 to 25 May. Aruna, 20th ranked in the Herenshonkslagen, and Goda, in 27th place in the ladies singles, will lead the African contingent at the tournament. The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has decided to use the world ranking of week 18, published on April 29, as the basis for sowing the players. With less than 19 days to go until the long -awaited ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Doha, excitement is building. The draw ceremony is a crucial moment for players, because it determines their path in this prestigious tournament.

The newest ITTF Table Tennis World Ranking Lists, released on Tuesday, April 29, will set the Seedings for all events.



The world championships will contain five individual events: men's singles, ladies singles, men's dubbles, women's doubles and mixed doubles, all played in a straight knock format. In the singles events, 32 players will be sown and placed in predetermined positions, while the remaining competitors are drawn randomly in the 96 available places to complete the bracket of 128 players. For the double events, 16 pairs are sown, with the remaining pairs randomly drawn in the 48 available positions to complete the 64 pair bracket. Read also: ITTF World Cup: Africa's best shine clear in Macao, while Aruna leads top artists on opening day All singles competitions are the best-of-7 games, while double matches are the best-of-5 games. The tournament will grant gold medals to the winners, silver medals to the finalists and bronze medals to the semi-finalists. The final of the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships represent the pinnacle of individual performance in sport, which means that the best players in the world come together in one of the most prestigious competitions on the Tennis Calendar table.

