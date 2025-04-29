The simple pleasure of village cricket at Gargrave

Mindful that the last time I was at Gargrave Cricket Club, I am pretty sure that my DNA is froze, I am dressed as an arctic explorer.

This is one of Yorkshires dryer, warmer sources that I can remember, the woolly hat was probably exaggerated, but I am sometimes grateful for different layers.

Getting out at Gargrave train station is to feel the weight of the world falling. After a tough week with compelling, challenging articles such as the Controversial mood in Rotherham TownAn afternoon in the Yorkshire Dales was very suitable.

There is a responsibility that is accompanied by the handling of topics and doing both the story of justice and those involved. In the case of Rotherham Town, it is a memory that journalism can play its role and I hope there is a happy ending.

Today I left the Canon DSLR camera and 600m lens at home. A conscious attempt to travel light and not to photograph and write about a game for a change. Just come along and enjoy the cricket. That was partly successful.

As soon as I stepped on the lane at the station, I was a tower height on some telephone lines that were very close. The walk to the village is a reminder how attractive Gargrave is. Beautiful stone houses, the chatter of birds and the scents of the countryside.

I know Gargrave fairly well; We have been visiting for years and it was our first vacation for some time after Covid restrictions had been lifted. The constantly busy A65 runs through the middle; A squeaky, rattling artery above which is an idyllic, peaceful countryside.

Lunch is taken in the Dalesman Cafe; A claw-covered, grade II-glued building in the Hoofdstraat with a candy store inside and an old-fashioned, retro theme. My table for two in the far corner has screwed its own name and plaque on the table: overdue.

It takes me a moment to realize that it is not a menu for me, but a children's book called Gideon: The Goat who was bullied. A story for five to ten -year -olds who end well, people hope.

Assam Tea arrives in a metal teapot with a satisfactory weight. The blunt sturdy current of strong nectar with a mug from the Dalesman Cafe brand completes the satisfactory break. One Bacon Sandwich and some strawberry bonbons later (the latter almost makes the trip back), it's time to look for cricket.

My route is not the most direct but certainly the more picturesque. Avoiding the A65, instead I aspire to Pennine Way, past the village hall to reach the canal at Highland Lock.

The short walk to the back of the cricket field is to tune into a concert by Vogelong. I use the wonderful and frankly ingenious Merlin -app To identify the sounds and which bird she makes.

A beating, insistent call appears to come from a group of tower that clusters in a tree. A dense hedge contains house sparrows that dance over the upper tangles. A only Chaffinch -Gerrijpert in the midst of the Blackbirds that have more Tjilp than a quick bowler who has come across a wicketless.

Further along the Leeds-Livepool channel is the back of Gargrave FC, behind which the cricket field is. I had gambled on a cross -section, but instead had to climb over a wall with rocks that excellent teeth in an ugly tumbling.

A field to the left houses curious lambs that nibble grass, watched vigilantly by their mother. Approaching the cricket club from behind is not the most flattering corner. Almost like I'm on it.

Soil improvements for 2025

To his honor, the club has had a number of upgrades from electronic scoreboard to the parasols and picnic tables in the open air that were packed a few hours later.

My lap of the ground reveals a few things. The soil has seats with a low bank; A continuous curve that walks around to the scoreboard through the gray backs of the houses.

It is a large area of ​​play, strewn with daisies. Is it not strange how growing conditions and wind pollination combine to feed a specific plant? At home, the yellow heads of dandelions are everywhere this year. They got stuck and bloom in cracks and disaster.

Gargrave has also attached some of those gigantic rollers with what looks like a bed frame; A snapshot from a bygone era and they are on many club areas. Partly because what the hell does with something that huge and heavy, other than leaving it somewhere to rust?

While I come to the buzzing A65, separated from the ground by a hedge, a curb pumps the ball just shy off the road. Apparently balls can rain on the traffic when it slows down to enter the village.

There is a new scorers hut for this season; In essence, a garden house where Scorers Isla and Tony had the windows open. Imagine it gets stuffy there when Yorkshire warms up. A fridge with cold drinks or ice cream machine there as the next club development?

The pavilion at Gargrave is impressive; Suitable for a former Ground of Yorkshire 2nd XI. It is covered with benches with the usual gap in the middle for cricketers to clash to the grass in their spikes. Gargrave CC, founded in 1852, has been on this site since the end of the 19th century when it was known as Gargrave Airbank Cricket Club.

I usually let a cricket club know that I am coming. But after he had tormented in the morning of the game, Gargrave was a late decision and one that feels more and more inspired.

The welcome by the Batting Team is generous. Various Gargrave players stop to have a wetter, ask what I am planning and we come into the satisfied CricketChat that is accompanied by common interests.

It is a costly raw material as a stranger to be put at ease immediately. As is so often the case with Cricket YorkshireI discover all kinds of golden gold clogs.

The Winter Tour Couldn't continue because of snow. No, Gargrave did not organize a trip to Austria in December. That is the annual competition between Appletreewick and Malhamdale that takes place, of course outdoors, at the start of each year.

It was taken away – a rare blip because they generally play in all weather conditions and don't think about jumping the river near appletreewick to get the ball while the batters run a different run. Local rules.

I talk to Callum who moved from Somerset to Yorkshire, mapped my own migration, although I had had a decade with Club Cricket in the southwest of London in between.

I throw away one of the clubs that I played many moons ago (Dunster) and yes, he had a match for Stogumber last year. A small world indeed.

Inside Joe (Hout) shows me the many photos of Gargrave in the course of the decades; A feeling of pride in their history and a few ties with Yorkshire CCC. I think I see a testimony from Ashley Metcalfe.

The Wynn Cup and the Craven League trophy are in the window, next to others. A cricket ball stops from the top of a smaller trophy next to the TV remote control. It looks like a red -boiled egg with the horizontal seam that looks a bit fraying. Maybe an earlier game ball?

Covid League 2020 Group E winners. Moving to be reminded of an extraordinary time not so long ago.

Ground -keeper Chris has a service behind the bar. Not playing today due to a rugby injury. They land a bumper compass when I buy a 50p mug of tea. I believe that the bar is a recent renovation and looks smart. Cider on the tap I note.

Clubs without a bar – even an improvised – see how vital funds go somewhere else. It's right. At Bingley Congs in my area, everyone disappeared in the city to celebrate or assign post-match, but now they stay for hours, socialize and spend in the club.

Let's close this travel report with a few recent triumphs and a milestone.

Gargrave 1st XI only returned to Division One (the top layer of the Craven Cricket League) in 2022 and finished fifth. That was followed by second place in 2023 and winners of Champions and Wynn Cup in a Double 2024. They retained the Wynn Cup in August with a victory over Bowling Baptists in Thornton-in-Craven.

In this game, Gargrave mighty winners were by 155 runs. I was about to see the end of their batting hero deeds substantiated by Lee Barrett who wore his bat for 118, not at the top of the order.

The Craven League is 45 overs, which looks a bit long, but you go there. ECB Premier Leagues only plays five more about innings. When I left around 4.45 pm, the tea break in a pretty long day after a start of 1 p.m.

Barrett ran out of something for short cuts that the benches rap or whistle in the foliage of the hedge. The surface was not particularly malignant, but it had a serious bouncing (chest or head high) when longer bowlers boasted their backs.

Zain Naeem (3-46) and Vincent Grant (2-42) were the most successful for Bradley. It did not come out as an answer when they were taken 53 with Gargraves Joe Wood (5-22) and Thomas Storr (5-29) the main architects.

All the best for both clubs; An afternoon in the Craven Cricket League was always as good as I thought it would be.