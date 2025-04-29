



Abdul Carter is still the best option: Although his first landing place does not seem ideal, his talent and design capital have still put him in its own level as the Top 2025 Rookie IDP. Jihad Campbell and Carson Schwesinger fight it out as the next best Rookie IDP: Both have individual cases to be LB1 in this Rookie class, so they prioritize them based on the profile that you prefer. Last chance to claim a 25% discount on Pff+: Use code Concept25 And unlock access to players, fantasy tools and the 2025 Draft Guide. Estimated reading time: 15 minutes With the 2025 NFL Draft Concluded, it's time for Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie concepts. Design capital and landing places have solidified and we can start sorting this future fantasy assets in rankings and levels, which helps dynastic managers large boards for one of the most important events of fantasy football outside season. Below is a ranking table for the 2025 IDP-smokies, as well as levels and descriptions, including some fast player notes and thoughts. View the ranking page for updates for these rankings. For more detailed information about this year's Rookie IDP class, read PFF's Other Pre-Draft Rookie articles: PFF prefer IDP score POSITION Solo chain Helps To fail TFLs QB -Hits Pbus Dl 2.5 1.25 5 1 2 2 Lb 1.5 0.75 4 1 2 2 DB 2 1 4 1 2 2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=totXB1ZBFEY Tier 1 Rank POSITION PLAYER TEAM NFL Draft Capital 1 Ed Abdul Carter Goses 3rd General Abdul Carter remains the best IDP option for this year's Rookie class because his landing site would never hinder his long-term projection. Carter is an Elite Pass Rusher who has delivered an ideal score in the Rookie Edge Prospect model that is on his way to the design, making it on the same footing with previous top trickers such as Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett, Chase Young and Aidan Hutchinson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pff.com/news/fantasy-football-top-50-idp-rookie-rankings-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

