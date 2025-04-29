



A man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson was told that he will not get a complaint, said British prosecutors on Tuesday. Johnson played for Nottingham Panthers and died shortly after his neck was cut in a collision with Sheffield Steelers defender Matt Petgrave during a match on October 28, 2023. A man was arrested two weeks later and although the South Yorkshire police did not publicly identify him, Petgrave himself said in a crowdfunding profession for legal costs that he is the subject of a police investigation. On Tuesday, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decided that it would not submit criminal prosecution against the man arrested after what it described as a shocking and deeply disturbing incident. The CPS and the police of South Yorkshire have worked closely together to determine whether criminal charges should be lodged against the other ice hockey player involved, “said deputy main crown officer Michael Quinn. After a thorough police investigation and an extensive evaluation of all the evidence of the CPS, we concluded that there is no realistic prospect of conviction for a criminal offense and so there will be no prosecution. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Adam Johnson. Video below: Pittsburgh area Company creates machine that reduces the power of the skating leaf to cut meat After his arrest, Petgrave was again baked several times while the investigation took place. Johnson had skated with the Puck in the defensive zone of Sheffields when Petgrave bumped into a different Panthers player. Petgraves let the skate raised when he started to fall and the knife hit Johnson in the neck. The resident of Hibbing, Minnesota, was declared dead in a nearby hospital. The death of the 29-year-old former Pittsburgh Penguins player led to a debate about the sport about improving safety for players. Petgrave, a 32-year-old Canadian, received support from some from Johnsons teammates. Victor Bjrkung had told a Swedish newspaper There is no chance that it will be intentional. Bjrkung had played the pass to Johnson and said he was traumatized by what he saw. He the team left As a result. Johnson was in his first season in Nottingham, one of the import players in the Elite Ice Hockey League na Stints in Germany and a handful of matches for the Penguins in the 2018-19 and 2019-2020 seasons. Johnson lived with fiancé Ryan Wolfe and studied at Loughborough Business School. The English Ice Hockey Association, which rules the sport under the Elite League, responded to Johnsons Death by demanding all players in England that they wear neck protectors from the beginning of 2024.

