Sports
Byu Football Transfer Portal after the Spring Transfer window
The Spring Transfer window is officially closed for university football players. The cougars saw more than 30 players enter the transfer portal between the winter and spring transfer windows. Today we look back on the transfer activity now that the portal is closed.
It is worth mentioning that Byu can still add transfers. There is a long list of players who have entered the transfer portal and have joined their new schools. The cougars are still looking for the last few needs on the schedule of 2025.
Since the end of the 2024 season, 33 members of the Byu football program have been in the transfer portal. 16 entered during the winter transfer window and 17 have arrived since the start of the spring window.
Window transfer
- Keelan Marion (Miami)
- Harrison Taggart
- The ebow wakes up
- Porter Small (Weber State)
- Caron
- Nuuletau it
- Weston Jones
- Nason Coleman
- Cale Breslin
- Landon Rehkow
- CADE FENNEGAN
- Nathan Hoke
- Justice Ena
- Joseph Lot
- Saimone Davis
- Joshua Singh
- Hinckley Ropati
Of the players who recently entered the transfer portal, two of them have committed themselves to their new schools.
Winter transfer window
These are the players who entered the transfer portal during the transfer star of December together with their new school.
- Kody Epps (retired)
- Micah Harper (Montana)
- Miles Davis (State Utah)
- Jackson Bowers (Oregon State)
- Crew Wakley (Purdue)
- Dane Christensen (Unknown)
- Dallin has (unknown)
- Why Chicken (Michigan State)
- Dallin Johnson (Utah Tech)
- David Sides (Boise State)
- Noah Lugo (UTSA)
- John Mour (Uconn)
- Jake Eichorn (Utah State)
- Tyler West (Utah Tech)
- Dalton Riggs (UCF)
- Prince Ships (Utah Tech)
Of the 16 players who entered the transfer portal in December, 13 committed themselves to new schools. Only three committed to P4 schools: Dalton Riggs, Crew Wakley and Aisea Moa.
Transfer into
Byu has been selective with the transfers they have applied so far. They are still on the market to add a few more. BYU has currently brought in 10 transfers.
- Andrew Gentry (Michigan)
- Kato Survaas (Utah)
- Carsen Ryan (Utah)
- Garrison Grimes (Baylor)
- Max Alford (Utah State)
- Tausili Akana (Texas)
- Purcell
- Kyle Sfarcioc (South -Utah)
- Keyen Nead (New Mexico)
- Ethan Wood (New Mexio State)
Sources
