NFL Draft: Fantasy Football Dynasty League Rookie Rankings and Lagen before 2025

At the precise moment, Kobee Minor was announced when Mr. Irrelevant The 257th and definitive selection in the NFL concept of the Dynasty Calendar that was officially reversed. The 2025 season of your Fantasy Football League was officially and irrevocably underway.

The annual e -mail of your commens is probably in the inbox within a few hours. Supporting line: “Planning the Rookie concept.”

Advertisement

It's time, everyone. Rookie -Dynasty concepts go down. For many of us they happen this week.

We recently held a much too early sweep from the Rookie class prior to the design, and today is the mission to revise and refine those unfortunate ranks (and possibly reject). With well -known landing places we can now give a finer point on things.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for the 2025 NFL season]

To be clear, the ranks below will still bomb spectacularly, but we are feeling pretty good at the moment. Set the usual half-PPR format of one QB for our purposes today. If you play in a SuperFlex Dynasty League, this year's Rookie class will take you to a number of terrible places, early in the draft procedure.

Tier 1

1. Ashton Jeeyy, RB, Las Vagas Raiders

Jeanty has been a player of his own player in this concept class all the time and his status was solidified when he was selected by a team that offered unlimited opportunities. As a Rookie he probably deserves the favorite to lead the NFL in touch. Jeanty is the clear and undisputed Top Rookie -pick this year, no doubt.

Tier 2

2. Travis Hunter, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Omarion Hampton, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

4. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

We use the term “cheat code” in reference to many things in the NFL that are alone usableBut it is really the only suitable description for Hunter. Jacksonville gets both an elite corner and a freakish offensive playmaker, and he has a single Rookie contract. Absolutely wild situation. Allegedly the Jaguars are immerse him in the violation of Liam CoenPlanning completely to give him as a rookie. For the near future, Hunter is clearly the non-QB who probably wins the MVP of the competition.

Advertisement

Hampton will not actually be my second ranked rookie back for Redraft purposes, but his dynasty front views are spectacular. The chargers were a premium destination and the team is not bound by Najee Harris after the current season. As a general rule, we should not look too far on the road with Dynasty who lags no more than two seasons, but it is so easy to imagine that Hampton is ultimately challenging for a hasty title in LA

Tier 3

5. Kaleb Johnson, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

6. RJ Harvey, RB, Denver Broncos

7. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns

8. Treeveyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

The Steelers came into the concept and had a Kaleb Johnson-shaped hole on their depth card from the Achterveld and they filled it with the actual Kaleb Johnson. He was a huge winner. It just fits a perfect fit, such as discussed here and here and here.

Advertisement

This layer is really where the power and depth of this year's reduction class becomes clear. All four of these players were drawn up in good situations in which they should immediately serve as the heads of their respective Backfield committees. For me, these guys are a very clear level of four closer to the above group than the group below.

Tier 4

9. Colston Loveland, Te, Chicago Bears

10. Matthew Golden, WR, Green Bay Packers

11. Luther Burden III, WR, Chicago Bears

12. Kyle Williams, WR, New England Patriots

13. Cam Skattebo, RB, New York Giants

14. Jaydon Blue, RB, Dallas Cowboys

15. Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ok, this collection of names will contain two or three terribly Correct answers and some misfires. Here we find four high-ceiling Passcatchers with real possibilities to become the number 1 or 1A reception options for their teams, possibly as soon as the current season. (When Ben Johnson discusses with the rebuilding of the Chicago depth card completely again, purely through competition, we must definitely not assume that the coach speak is.) I have also stacked three pleasure that prospect of very different types of this level, each with a clear path to first -year touch.

Advertisement

In my opinion, Rookie concepts have a closed Top-Acht players in superflex, where I would boost Cam Ward and I would not deviate from my ranks at the top of the board in those first three layers. However, if we reach this fourth level, I would stop thinking that I am best-player-available and to tackle my well-known schedule needs instead. That is, if I was at the 10th Pick and my dynasty team had a striking need to run back, I would take Skattebo without hesitation, skip the recipients.

Let us not forget that prospect evaluation is very subjective and especially when we go down, often hilariously inaccurate. We can see our own schedules with much greater clarity than we can see future results for the Rookies in this reach.

Subscribe to Yahoo fantasy prediction on Apple Podcasts” Spotify” YouTube or Wherever you listen.

Tier 5

16. Tre Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

17. Jayden Higgins, WR, Houston Texans

18. Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

19. Cam Ward, QB, Tennessee Titans

20. Durking, WR, bus canters from Tampa Bay Bay Bay

21. Terrance Ferguson, Te, Los Angeles Rams

22. Jaylin Noel, WR, Houston Texans

23. Tyler Warren, Te, Indianapolis Colts

24. Jaylin Lane, WR, Washington Commandants

25. Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

26. Mason Taylor, Te, New York Jets

27. Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

It almost broke me to swallow Egbuka and Warren in this neighborhood, but they are each confronted with the stiffest possible fantasy headwind as Rookies for various reasons. Egbuka is buried in the receiving hierarchy of Tampa Bay behind two of the best recipients in the game, players who will probably order 270 combined goals, based on good health. Warren splashed in an attack that has everything that is needed to be very functional, except for competent, consistent Quarterback game. His situation feels painfully hopeless in year 1.

Advertisement

Bryant was nowhere in the vicinity of most pre-Draft ranks at the recipient, but it is not entirely surprising that the competition itself was higher on him (third round) than the Mock Draft Community seemed to be. He is a polished player who never drops a ball and just his new head coach threw a Michael Thomas Comp in his own way.

Tier 6

28. Isaac Tesla, WR, Detroit Lions

29. Jalen Milroe, QB, Seattle Seahawks

30. Jalen Royals, WR, Chiefs of Kansas City

31. Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

32. Tahj Brooks, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

33. Harold Fannin Jr., Te, Cleveland Browns

34. Elia Arroyo, Te, Seattle Seahawks

35. Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

36. Trevor Etienne, RB, Carolina Panthers

37. Damien Martinez, RB, Seattle Seahawks

38. Jordan James, RB, San Francisco 49ers

39. Devin Neal, RB, New Orleans Saints

40. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Tennessee Titans

This layer contains intriguing curiosity (in particular Teslaa and Milroe), Pass-Catchers who are at least a year away from relevance and run those who need various unlikely things to fall into place.

Advertisement

It also contains dart, which I rank primarily for Giants -fans, but also because he has a hasty element in his game. Just to be completely transparent, I don't think ID will set him up superflex competitions outside. You can still fool me in fantasy in a thousand different ways, but sorry, I will no longer be misled by Lane Kiffin Quarterbacks. If Dart succeeds in breaking out in 2026, he becomes someone else's success story.

This really feels like the wrong season to have an immediate need at Quarterback in your Dynasty League. Ward can help clearly, and the Milroes ceiling is perhaps worth the wait, but every other name on the board seems like a bad idea in his own unique way. As expected, the position with the shiny object and all depth is reduced.