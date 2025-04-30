



Kansas City, Mo. – [Bracket] The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (Naia) has officially announced the 24-team field for the 73RD Annual Utr Sports Naia Men's Tennis National Championship. The event will be held in the Mobile Tennis Center in Mobile, ALA, from 13-17 May, for the 21st consecutive year (the 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19). The field consists of 13 automatic berths and 11 in large selections. Automatic qualification is mainly given to conference and non -learned group tournaments champions. For the eighth consecutive year, large teams were determined by the Naia Tennis National Selection Committee (NSC). The NSC consists of coaches and managers from all over the country. The committee evaluated teams all year round on various criteria. Georgia Gwinnett achieved first place in 2025 and was ranked as the number 1 team in the nation in the top 25 polls of the Naia Hen's Tennis Coaches for each rating period of the 2024-25 season. The Grizzlies were no. 1 in August and remain largely thanks to their dominant season. Tennessee Wesleyan checked in at number 2 and placed a strong season in their own rights. Georgia Gwinnett is looking for his 11one-C-continuous national title in 2025. The Grizzlies are a perfect record of 40-0 of all time in the National Tournament and lead all active Naia programs in national championships with ten. The team from Lawrenceville, Ga., Is the only one with a national championship in its history. 19 of the 24 teams in the field return from 2024. Three teams will perform their first performance in Naia Men's Tennis National Championship. Dillard (La.), Morningside (Iowa) and Ottawa (Kan.) Will appear their first performances at the National Championship. Setting Qualification 2024-25 Record Last time Championship Titles Cumberland (Tenn.) In general 14-8 2024 0 Cumberlands (Ky.) In general 18-8 2024 0 Dillard (La.) In general 12-13 2024 0 Georgia Gwinnett In general 15-2 2024 40-0 10 Grace (Ind.) Tournament 17-1 2024 2-3 0 Holy Cross (Ind.) Tournament 11-2 2024 1-2 0 Huntington (Ind.) In general 12-4 2011 0-1 0 Emperor (Fla.) Tournament 10-2 2024 23-17 0 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Tournament 14-3 2024 19-21 0 McPherson (Can.) Tournament 19-9 2024 3-9 0 Middle Georgia State In general 9-8 2024 8-7 0 Missouri Baptist In general 15-7 2016 0-1 0 Morningside (Iowa) Tournament 24-1 2024 0-1 0 Northwestern Ohio Tournament 17-5 2024 13-11 0 Oakland City (Ind.) Tournament 15-4 2024 1-3 0 Ottawa (right.) Regular season champion 18-7 2024 0-1 0 Our -Life of the Meer (Texas) Tournament 20-1 2017 0-2 0 Scad Savannah (Ga.) In general 12-6 2017 4-4 0 SouthOestern (Fla.) In general 16-2 2024 2-4 0 Tennessee Southern In general 12-6 2010 1-1 0 Tennessee Wesleyan Tournament 14-2 2024 10-8 0 William Carey (Miss.) Tournament 15-3 2024 10-13 0 William Woods (MO.) Tournament 21-11 2024 7-7 0 Xavier (La.) In general 13-9 2024 21-15 0 Click here for more information about the Naia Naia Tennis Nation Championship men!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.naia.org/sports/mten/2024-25/Releases/MTEN_QualifierRelease The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos