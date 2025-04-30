Construction and application of the technical and tactical efficiency evaluation model for table tennis competitions based on gray correlation





Goal:

By introducing the gray correlation theory to evaluate the implementation effect of different techniques and tactics of athletes, to perform a substantial verification of the constructed “new statistical method with four phase index”, to offer the scientific nature of the Division of every phase of the investigation and improving the improvement index, exploring the index index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index and improve index index index index index index index index index and the Theoretical research system of the Table Tenins and improving the theoretical research system and improving the theoretical research system and improving the theoretical research system of the tactics and improvement of the theoretical research system and tactics. Methods:

By using research methods such as video analysis, mathematical statistics and gray correlation, a model of the “new four-phase index statistical method” was constructed. According to the contribution rate and the total indicators of the contribution of the fixed tactics in the attack-after-serial phase (serve and 3rd battle), attack-after reception phase (receiving and 4th battle), the transition phase (5th and 6th battle) and rally phase (i and II contribution, the quality of the quality of the Statist model. Results:

The contribution rate of the first four strokes is closely related to the total contribution rate, which is the most important scoring method for T to win the game. The 5th and 6th strokes of T play an important role in the game of attack and defense transition, which is an important turning point of his attack-after-service phase and attack-after reception phase in the rally phase. The correlation between the contribution speed during the Rally phase of T and the total contribution rate is not very close; Similarly, the correlation between the contribution speed of T and the total contribution rate is also not very close. With the confrontation with several regions, the advantage that is shown in the game began to slowly decrease. Conclusion:

By introducing gray relational analysis (GRA), the various technical and tactical effectiveness of the constructed “new four-phase index” objective, reasonable and accurate can be evaluated, which has a certain usability and feasibility.

Keywords:



Extensive evaluation; Gray correlation analysis; New four-phase index; Table Tennis Competition; Technical and tactical efficiency.

