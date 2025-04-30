



Image: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's parents Sanjiv and Aarti. Photo: BCCI His agricultural country was lost in the pursuit of his son's cricket dream, but Sanjiv Suryavanshi was a photo of gratitude after Vaibhav's Blitzkrieg set fire to the IPL. The 14-year-old left-handed record books when he became the youngest Centurion in T20 Cricket with a hundred-ball hundred for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans on Monday evening in Jaipur. The Suryavanshis are from the city of Samastipur. “He has made our village, Bihar and the whole of India proud. We cannot be happier and celebrate. I would like to thank the Rajasthan Royals who have worked on him extensively for four months,” said Sanjiv in a video released by Bihar Cricket Association. “I want to thank head coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the supporting staff for improving the game of Vaibhav. He himself worked very hard on his game and this one hundred is a consequence. “I also want to thank Bihar Cricket Chief Rakesh Tiwary for giving Vaibhav the opportunity to represent the state at such a young age,” Sanjiv added. Image: Vaibhav Suryavanshi after its history. Photo: BCCI Royals invested in the talent of Suryavanshi by spending RS 1.10 Crore last year on the Mega Auction, almost four times his basic price of RS 30 Lakh. He has already played for the India U-19s and made his first class debut against Mumbai in January 2024. Royals had called Suryavanshi for trials in Nagpur, where the franchise -batting coach Vikram Ratour was immediately impressed by the talent of the teenager. In a recent interview with IPLT20, the gifted left -handed person spoke about the struggles that his family embraced for him to pursue his cricket dream. “I am what I am because of my parents. My father has left his work to support me. My older brother takes care of his work and the household runs with great difficulty. But Dad supports me,” said Suryavanshi.

