



Austin No. 3 Texas Herentennis earned the number 3 total seed in the NCAA championship field of 2025 that was announced on Monday by the NCAA. The Longhorns are organizing on Friday 3 May and Saturday 4 May in the Texas Tennis Center on Friday 3 May and Saturday 4 May. It marks the third consecutive year that Texas was a top three seed, after he was the number 2 seed last year and the number 1 seed in 2023. It is also the fifth time in the last six years that the Longhorns were in the top four after it was no. 4 in 2021 and number 2 in 2019. Texas (25-4) will be confronted with Montana (19-6) on Saturday 3 May in the first round at 1 p.m. CT, while no. 28 Michigan (14-11) accepts ct no. 37 Cornell (15-7) earlier that day. The winners of those competitions will play on Sunday 4 May at 1 p.m. CT. The Longhorns earned their 33rd consecutive bid at the NCAA championships and their 42nd general selection since the NCAA bracket tournament was introduced in 1977. They have compiled a record of 78-40 (.661) in the tournament. Texas organizes the opening rounds of the NCAA championships for an eighth year and for the 10th time in the last 11 years in which the tournament was held. In addition to winning the National Championship 2019, the Longhorns were the national second place in 2024 and 2008, and also reached the semi -final in 1993, 2006, 2009, 2021 and 2023. They have reached at least 16 in each of the last 10 years with five quarterfinals in 2014, 2017, 2021 and 2023 in that Span. 2025 NCAA Men's Tennis First and second round schedule

Always central Saturday 3 May first round 10.00 am: Michigan vs. Cornell

1 pm: Texas vs. Montana Sunday 4 May Second Round 1 pm: winner of Texas/Montana vs. Michigan/Cornell winner Fan information Tickets Access for all competitions during the NCAA first and second rounds in the Texas Tennis Center will be free. Parking Paid parking is available in the East Campus garage. Clear BAG policy The Texas Tennis Center is a clear bag facility. Visit for complete information Texassports.com/clearbag. Bad weather In the case of bad weather, competitions will be moved to the Edgar O. & Melanie A. Weller Tennis Center at the University of Texas Golf Club. Fans can attend competitions that are moved indoors.

