Nat Sciver-Brunt called England Women's Captain after the departure of Heather Knight | Cricket -Nieuws
Nat Sciver-Brunt is mentioned as the successor to Heather Knight as the leader of the England cricket team, the ECB has confirmed.
Knight left her role after a term of office almost nine years after the gloomy 16-0 Ladies Ashes Series defeat of England, where Sciver Brunt now led in all three formats alongside new head coach Charlotte Edwards.
Sciver-Brunt is an integral part of the Estate of England since making her debut in 2013 and was part of the team that won the World Cup 2017, with the 32-year-old who so far played 259 times for England in the formats.
“I am really proud to take on the role of Captain of the England Women's team and it is an honor to have been asked by Charlotte, someone I have always looked for,” said Sciver-Brunt, who served as a vice-captain the previous three years.
“Since I made my debut in England in 2013, I just wanted to help the team help in all the ways I can. I will do my best to lead this team to success, while enables them to be the best version of themselves.
“We have a real talented group and we have a group that is united. It is a team that I believe in and a team that can be very successful together.
“It is extremely exciting to work with Charlotte, had the pleasure of working with her in the past three years at Mumbai Indians. Her love for cricket and passion for the English ladies team is inspiring and I am excited to see where this partnership leads us.”
For the first time, Sciver-Brunt was her country in prison in International Cricket for the third IT20 match against New Zealand in 2021 and also took the lead for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
She won the ICC-Cricketer of the year before 2022 and 2023 and was part of the ICC Women's ODI and T20 teams of the year in 2023, with the all-rounder currently no. 3 in ICC World Batting rankings in Odi Cricket.
Recently, Sciver-Brunt ended the Premier League in India 2025 in India with 523 runs and became the first player to collect more than 500 runs in one season. She also became the first to score 1,000 points in the WPL.
“We are delighted that we have named Wet as Captain of England and I know she is enthusiastic about the honor to lead the team during an unprecedented chapter in the cricket of International Women's,” said Clare Connor, director of the cricket for women in England.
“Everyone knows what a fantastic cricket player is wet, but her qualities extend much further than her skills on the field. She is attentive, resilient and driven by the best of herself and everyone around her.”
Greenway: Sciver-Brunt decision a 'no-brainer'
Former England Cricket Lydia Greenway, who won two world cups and four Ashes series in a 13-year career, has supported Sciver Brunt as the new skipper.
“I think Sciver-Brunt would have been the name that most people would choose,” Greenway said up Sky Sports News.
“You just have to look at the experience she has. She has played more than 250 times for England in all sizes, and she is without a doubt the best batter in England. From that point of view it was a no-brainer.
“From a leadership perspective, she has been a vice-captain next to Heather Knight for several years and has previously worked with Charlotte Edwards, and with those two as a duo I think people should be really enthusiastic.”
Greenway also said it will take time before the English team adapts to the changes before they start seeing the results, because the team seems to recover from the 16-0 Whitewash.
“I was part of the Mumbai Indians coaching staff when Edwards was head coach with a wet sciver brunt that played, and I liked the dynamics between the two,” Greenway added.
“Sciver brunt is the kind of character that takes things in her card. That was one of the noticeable things I saw when she first came to the side.
“She was a very quiet kind of character and nothing surprised her too much, so I'm sure that one of her characteristics will be like a leader who is making progress.
“We now have a new head coach and a new captain, and I think that for every sport, if you are at your lowest, that is often the chance to change, that's something that Edwards will bring.
“I think she will bring a new culture aside with higher expectations and higher standards.
“Of course you would think that this would cause improvements because it is a large year for the side.
“We have to give Edwards and Sciver brunt some time to get in. Of course we would like to see some success in India [at the 50-over World Cup]But I think we should also appreciate that it does not happen overnight. “
English Ladies Summer Races
Always UK and Ireland; All games live on Sky Sports
T20 International Series vs West -India (May)
- First T20: Wednesday 21 May (6.30 pm) – Canterbury
- Second T20: Friday 23 May (6.35 pm) – Hove
- Third T20: Monday 26 May (2.30 pm) – Chelmsford
One-day international series vs West India (May-June)
- First ODI: Friday 30 May (1 pm) – Derby
- Second ODI: Wednesday 4 June (1 pm) – Leicester
- Third ODI: Saturday, June 7 (11 am) – Taunton
T20 International Series vs India (June-Juli)
- First T20: Saturday 28 June (2.30 pm) – Trent Bridge
- Second T20: Tuesday, July 1 (6.30 pm) – Bristol
- Third T20: Friday, July 4 (6.35 pm) – The Kia Oval
- Fourth T20: Wednesday 9 July (6.30 pm) – Emirates Old Trafford
- Fifth T20: Saturday, July 12 (6.35 pm) – Edgbaston
One -day international series vs India (July)
- First ODI: Wednesday July 16 (1 p.m.) – Southampton
- Second ODI: Saturday, July 19 (11 am) – Lords
- Third ODI: Tuesday, July 22 (1 pm) -Chester-le-Street
View this cricket match for ladies from England this summer live on Sky Sports, starting with the T20 series against West India from 21 May. Get Sky Sports or Stream without contract now.
