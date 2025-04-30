Rick Westhead: Jury in London Hockey Trial shows videos from EM, players at Bar





Content advice: This article contains accusations of sexual violence. London, Ont. The second day of the sexual attack Trial of five former members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Team started with the jury who watched Video of EM, the complainant in the business, talking and dancing in a London bar with Michael Mcleod and various other team players who have not been charged in the business. The videos were part of the first testimony that was heard by the jury of nine women and five men in Ontario Superior Court in London in the case against McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote. The players are accused of sexual abuse of a woman who is identified in a London hotel in a London hotel in June 2018 after a Hockey Canada Golf and Gala event. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment for sexual violence as a party in the violation. The players have not all guilty. If they are convicted, they are confronted with no less than 10 years in prison. London Police Agent Det. Tiffany Waque testified on Tuesday that the series of videos and photos were obtained by the police in connection with their investigation into the incident. While the videos were played for the jury, Waque identified each of the World Juniors players and people who were connected to the case. The videos, most of which have no sound, show the current Vegas Golden Knights Center Brett Howden approaching and talking to her in the bar in Jacks between 11:40 PM and midnight. A few minutes later Howden and McLeod are both shown to talk to Em A number of videos showed McLeod with EM A short video, obtained from the current Ottawa Senators Forward Drake Bathersons Mobile Phone, shows Batherson, Howden, Foote, Cale Makar and Jake Bean on the dance floor under a strobe light while the Killers number Mr. Brightside plays loudly. Other videos show Matt Maccarone, identified by Waque as a “sponsor but not part of the team” who was in a bar with EM, Tyler Steenbergen and McLeod. At some point MacCarrone is shown on the dance floor with bean on his shoulders. Before he took a morning vacation, De Kroon showed a photo on social media from Jacks Bar that showed McLeod, Batherson and Howden on the dance floor and a blurred video of a group of players, including Maxime Comtois, who was obtained from Batherson's telephones. Very little testimony was introduced on Tuesday. The air conditioning system in the courtroom on the 14th floor did not work and the video system continued to fail. At about 3.10 pm et, after a series of delays, the judge fired the jury and told her members that she hoped that the problems would be corrected before the court started on Wednesday morning.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tsn.ca/hockey-canada/rick-westhead-jury-in-london-hockey-trial-shown-videos-of-e-m-players-at-bar-1.2297745 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos