Sports schedule, May 2025: IPL Final, Neeraj Chopra Classic, Champions League, French Open and more





Cricket Zimbabwe tour through Bangladesh April 28 – May 2: 2nd test – Chattogram West -India Tour through Ireland May 21: 1st ODI – Dublin May 23: 2 May 25: 3rd ODI – Dublin Zimbabwe Tour through England 22-26 May: One-time test-Nottingham West -India tour through England May 29: 1st ODI – Birmingham South Africa Women and India Women Tour of Sri Lanka April 27: Sri Lanka vs India – Colombo April 29: India vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo May 2: Sri Lanka vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo May 4: Sri Lanka vs India – Colombo May 7: India versus South – Africa – Colombo May 9: Sri Lanka vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo May 11: Final West -India Women Tour through England May 21: May 1 T20i – Canterbury May 23: 2nd T20i – Hove May 26: 3rd T20i – Chelmsford May 30: 1st ODI – Derby Indian Premier League March 22 – May 25 FOOTBALL Super cup May 3: Final – Bhubaneswar UEFA Champions League April 30: Semi -final, 1st leg – Arsenal vs PSG May 1: Semi -final, 1st leg – Barcelona vs Inter Milan May 7: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Inter Milan vs Barcelona May 8: Semi -final, 2nd leg – PSG vs Arsenal June 1: Final Premier League (Select Layers) May 3: Manchester City vs Wolves May 3: Arsenal vs Bournemouth May 4: Brentford vs Manchester United May 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool May 10: Southampton vs Manchester City May 11: Newcastle United vs Chelsea May 11: Manchester United vs West Ham United May 11: Liverpool vs Arsenal May 17: Chelsea vs Manchester United May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle United May 18: Manchester City vs Bournemouth May 20: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool May 25: Fulham vs Manchester City May 25: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace May 25: Manchester United vs Aston Villa May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea May 25: Southampton vs Arsenal La Liga (Select Layers) May 4: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona May 4: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo May 11: Barcelona vs Real Madrid May 15: Real Madrid vs Mallorca May 16: Espanyol vs Barcelona May 18: Barcelona vs Villarreal May 18: Sevilla VS Real Madrid May 25: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona May 25: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Serie A (select LIVATURES) May 3: Lecce vs Napoli May 4: Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona May 11: Napoli vs Genoa May 11: Torino vs Inter Milan May 18: Inter Milan vs Lazio May 18: Parma vs Napoli May 25: Como vs Inter Milan May 25: Naples vs Cagliari Bundesliga (select luminaires) May 3: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich May 4: Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen May 10: Bayern Munich versus Borussia Moenchengladbach May 11: Bayer Liver Pillow vs Borussia Dortmund May 17: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich May 17: Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Europa League May 2: semi -final, 1st leg – Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Tottenham Hotspur vs Bo/Glimt May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao May 21: Final UEFA Conference League May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Djurgarden vs Chelsea May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Real Betis vs Fiorentina May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Chelsea vs Djurgarden May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Fiorentina versus real betis May 29: Final Fa -Cup May 17: Final Italian cup May 14: Final – Bologna vs AC Milan DFB Cup Cup May 24: Arminia Bielefeld vs VFB Stuttgart UEFA Womens Champions League May 24: Final TENNIS April 22 – May 4: WTA 1000 Madrid April 23 – May 4: ATP 1000 Madrid 6-18 May: WTA 1000 Rome 7-18 May: ATP 1000 Rome 18-24 May: WTA 500 Strasbourg 18-24 May: ATP 500 Hamburg 18-24 May: ATP 250 Geneva May 19-24: WTA 250 Rabat May 25 – 8 June: French Open ATHLETICS May 3: Diamond League meeting – Shaoxing/Keqiao 10-11 May: World Athletics Relays – Guangzhou, China May 16: Diamond League meeting – Doha May 17: Indian Grand Prix 2 – Thiruvananthapuram May 24: Neeraj Chopra Classic – Bengaluru May 25: Diamond League meeting – Rabat 27-29 May: National Junior Federation Athletics Championships – Bhopal 27-31 May: Asian athletics championships -Gumi, South Korea BADMINTON April 27 – May 4: Sudirman Cup – Xiamen, China 6-11 May: Taipei Open (BWF World Tour Super 300) 13-18 May: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Patumwan 20-25 May: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Kuala Lumpur May 27 – June 1: Singapore Open (BWF World Tour Super 750) HOCKEY April 26 – May 4: India Tour of Australia (Women) April 29 – May 6: Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament – Chandigarh May 14-22: All India Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup Hockey Tournament – Bhopal May 23 – June 1: 14th Lakshmi Ammal Memorial All India Hockey Tournament -Kovilpatti Archery 6-11 May: Archery World Cup Stage 2 – Shanghai Weightlifting 9-15 May: Asian championships – Jianghan, China Shooting May 3-12: ISSF Shotgun World Cup – Nicosia, Cyprus 19-27 May: Issf Junior World Cup (rifle/gun/hunting gun) – Suhl, Germany May 28 – June 6: World Shooting Para Sport World Cup (rifle/gun/hunting gun) – Changwon, Korea TABLE TENNIS 17-25 May: ITTF World Championships – Doha, Qatar May 29 – June 15: Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 – Ahmedabad TO PLAY CHESS April 26 – May 1: Grand Chess Tour – Superbet Poland Rapid & Blitz – Warsaw, Poland 5-16 May: Fide Womens Grand Prix Series – 6th Been – Austria 6-16 May: Asian individual gentlemen and women's chess championships – Al Ain, VAE May 7-17: Grand Chess Tour: Superbet Chess Classic Romania – Bucharest 17-26 May: Sharjah Masters May 18-24: Champions Chess Tour – May 26 – 8 June: Norway Schaken – Stavanger, Norway MotoGP 9-11 May: French Grand Prix 23-25 ​​May: British Grand Prix Formula 1 May 2: Miami Grand Prix May 16-18: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 23-25 ​​May: Monaco Grand Prix May 30 – June 1: Spanish Grand Prix BASKETBALL NBA Play -Offs GOLF 15-18 May: PGA Championship – Charlotte, USA SQUASH 9-17 May: PSA World Championships – Chicago, USA

