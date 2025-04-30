Sports
Sports schedule, May 2025: IPL Final, Neeraj Chopra Classic, Champions League, French Open and more
Cricket
Zimbabwe tour through Bangladesh
April 28 – May 2: 2nd test – Chattogram
West -India Tour through Ireland
May 21: 1st ODI – Dublin
May 23: 2
May 25: 3rd ODI – Dublin
Zimbabwe Tour through England
22-26 May: One-time test-Nottingham
West -India tour through England
May 29: 1st ODI – Birmingham
South Africa Women and India Women Tour of Sri Lanka
April 27: Sri Lanka vs India – Colombo
April 29: India vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo
May 2: Sri Lanka vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo
May 4: Sri Lanka vs India – Colombo
May 7: India versus South – Africa – Colombo
May 9: Sri Lanka vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo
May 11: Final
West -India Women Tour through England
May 21: May 1 T20i – Canterbury
May 23: 2nd T20i – Hove
May 26: 3rd T20i – Chelmsford
May 30: 1st ODI – Derby
Indian Premier League
March 22 – May 25
FOOTBALL
Super cup
May 3: Final – Bhubaneswar
UEFA Champions League
April 30: Semi -final, 1st leg – Arsenal vs PSG
May 1: Semi -final, 1st leg – Barcelona vs Inter Milan
May 7: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Inter Milan vs Barcelona
May 8: Semi -final, 2nd leg – PSG vs Arsenal
June 1: Final
Premier League (Select Layers)
May 3: Manchester City vs Wolves
May 3: Arsenal vs Bournemouth
May 4: Brentford vs Manchester United
May 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool
May 10: Southampton vs Manchester City
May 11: Newcastle United vs Chelsea
May 11: Manchester United vs West Ham United
May 11: Liverpool vs Arsenal
May 17: Chelsea vs Manchester United
May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle United
May 18: Manchester City vs Bournemouth
May 20: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
May 25: Fulham vs Manchester City
May 25: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
May 25: Manchester United vs Aston Villa
May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea
May 25: Southampton vs Arsenal
La Liga (Select Layers)
May 4: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona
May 4: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
May 11: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
May 15: Real Madrid vs Mallorca
May 16: Espanyol vs Barcelona
May 18: Barcelona vs Villarreal
May 18: Sevilla VS Real Madrid
May 25: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona
May 25: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
Serie A (select LIVATURES)
May 3: Lecce vs Napoli
May 4: Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona
May 11: Napoli vs Genoa
May 11: Torino vs Inter Milan
May 18: Inter Milan vs Lazio
May 18: Parma vs Napoli
May 25: Como vs Inter Milan
May 25: Naples vs Cagliari
Bundesliga (select luminaires)
May 3: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich
May 4: Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen
May 10: Bayern Munich versus Borussia Moenchengladbach
May 11: Bayer Liver Pillow vs Borussia Dortmund
May 17: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich
May 17: Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen
UEFA Europa League
May 2: semi -final, 1st leg – Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United
May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Tottenham Hotspur vs Bo/Glimt
May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur
May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao
May 21: Final
UEFA Conference League
May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Djurgarden vs Chelsea
May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Real Betis vs Fiorentina
May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Chelsea vs Djurgarden
May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Fiorentina versus real betis
May 29: Final
Fa -Cup
May 17: Final
Italian cup
May 14: Final – Bologna vs AC Milan
DFB Cup Cup
May 24: Arminia Bielefeld vs VFB Stuttgart
UEFA Womens Champions League
May 24: Final
TENNIS
April 22 – May 4: WTA 1000 Madrid
April 23 – May 4: ATP 1000 Madrid
6-18 May: WTA 1000 Rome
7-18 May: ATP 1000 Rome
18-24 May: WTA 500 Strasbourg
18-24 May: ATP 500 Hamburg
18-24 May: ATP 250 Geneva
May 19-24: WTA 250 Rabat
May 25 – 8 June: French Open
ATHLETICS
May 3: Diamond League meeting – Shaoxing/Keqiao
10-11 May: World Athletics Relays – Guangzhou, China
May 16: Diamond League meeting – Doha
May 17: Indian Grand Prix 2 – Thiruvananthapuram
May 24: Neeraj Chopra Classic – Bengaluru
May 25: Diamond League meeting – Rabat
27-29 May: National Junior Federation Athletics Championships – Bhopal
27-31 May: Asian athletics championships -Gumi, South Korea
BADMINTON
April 27 – May 4: Sudirman Cup – Xiamen, China
6-11 May: Taipei Open (BWF World Tour Super 300)
13-18 May: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Patumwan
20-25 May: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Kuala Lumpur
May 27 – June 1: Singapore Open (BWF World Tour Super 750)
HOCKEY
April 26 – May 4: India Tour of Australia (Women)
April 29 – May 6: Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament – Chandigarh
May 14-22: All India Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup Hockey Tournament – Bhopal
May 23 – June 1: 14th Lakshmi Ammal Memorial All India Hockey Tournament -Kovilpatti
Archery
6-11 May: Archery World Cup Stage 2 – Shanghai
Weightlifting
9-15 May: Asian championships – Jianghan, China
Shooting
May 3-12: ISSF Shotgun World Cup – Nicosia, Cyprus
19-27 May: Issf Junior World Cup (rifle/gun/hunting gun) – Suhl, Germany
May 28 – June 6: World Shooting Para Sport World Cup (rifle/gun/hunting gun) – Changwon, Korea
TABLE TENNIS
17-25 May: ITTF World Championships – Doha, Qatar
May 29 – June 15: Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 – Ahmedabad
TO PLAY CHESS
April 26 – May 1: Grand Chess Tour – Superbet Poland Rapid & Blitz – Warsaw, Poland
5-16 May: Fide Womens Grand Prix Series – 6th Been – Austria
6-16 May: Asian individual gentlemen and women's chess championships – Al Ain, VAE
May 7-17: Grand Chess Tour: Superbet Chess Classic Romania – Bucharest
17-26 May: Sharjah Masters
May 18-24: Champions Chess Tour –
May 26 – 8 June: Norway Schaken – Stavanger, Norway
MotoGP
9-11 May: French Grand Prix
23-25 May: British Grand Prix
Formula 1
May 2: Miami Grand Prix
May 16-18: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
23-25 May: Monaco Grand Prix
May 30 – June 1: Spanish Grand Prix
BASKETBALL
NBA Play -Offs
GOLF
15-18 May: PGA Championship – Charlotte, USA
SQUASH
9-17 May: PSA World Championships – Chicago, USA
|
