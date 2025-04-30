Connect with us

Sports schedule, May 2025: IPL Final, Neeraj Chopra Classic, Champions League, French Open and more

Cricket

Zimbabwe tour through Bangladesh

April 28 – May 2: 2nd test – Chattogram

West -India Tour through Ireland

May 21: 1st ODI – Dublin

May 23: 2

May 25: 3rd ODI – Dublin

Zimbabwe Tour through England

22-26 May: One-time test-Nottingham

West -India tour through England

May 29: 1st ODI – Birmingham

South Africa Women and India Women Tour of Sri Lanka

April 27: Sri Lanka vs India – Colombo

April 29: India vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo

May 2: Sri Lanka vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo

May 4: Sri Lanka vs India – Colombo

May 7: India versus South – Africa – Colombo

May 9: Sri Lanka vs Zuid -Africa – Colombo

May 11: Final

West -India Women Tour through England

May 21: May 1 T20i – Canterbury

May 23: 2nd T20i – Hove

May 26: 3rd T20i – Chelmsford

May 30: 1st ODI – Derby

Indian Premier League

March 22 – May 25

FOOTBALL

Super cup

May 3: Final – Bhubaneswar

UEFA Champions League

April 30: Semi -final, 1st leg – Arsenal vs PSG

May 1: Semi -final, 1st leg – Barcelona vs Inter Milan

May 7: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Inter Milan vs Barcelona

May 8: Semi -final, 2nd leg – PSG vs Arsenal

June 1: Final

Premier League (Select Layers)

May 3: Manchester City vs Wolves

May 3: Arsenal vs Bournemouth

May 4: Brentford vs Manchester United

May 4: Chelsea vs Liverpool

May 10: Southampton vs Manchester City

May 11: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

May 11: Manchester United vs West Ham United

May 11: Liverpool vs Arsenal

May 17: Chelsea vs Manchester United

May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle United

May 18: Manchester City vs Bournemouth

May 20: Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool

May 25: Fulham vs Manchester City

May 25: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace

May 25: Manchester United vs Aston Villa

May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea

May 25: Southampton vs Arsenal

La Liga (Select Layers)

May 4: Real Valladolid vs Barcelona

May 4: Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

May 11: Barcelona vs Real Madrid

May 15: Real Madrid vs Mallorca

May 16: Espanyol vs Barcelona

May 18: Barcelona vs Villarreal

May 18: Sevilla VS Real Madrid

May 25: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona

May 25: Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad

Serie A (select LIVATURES)

May 3: Lecce vs Napoli

May 4: Inter Milan vs Hellas Verona

May 11: Napoli vs Genoa

May 11: Torino vs Inter Milan

May 18: Inter Milan vs Lazio

May 18: Parma vs Napoli

May 25: Como vs Inter Milan

May 25: Naples vs Cagliari

Bundesliga (select luminaires)

May 3: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich

May 4: Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen

May 10: Bayern Munich versus Borussia Moenchengladbach

May 11: Bayer Liver Pillow vs Borussia Dortmund

May 17: Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich

May 17: Mainz vs Bayer Leverkusen

UEFA Europa League

May 2: semi -final, 1st leg – Athletic Bilbao vs Manchester United

May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Tottenham Hotspur vs Bo/Glimt

May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Bodo/Glimt vs Tottenham Hotspur

May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao

May 21: Final

UEFA Conference League

May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Djurgarden vs Chelsea

May 2: Semi -final, 1st leg – Real Betis vs Fiorentina

May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Chelsea vs Djurgarden

May 9: Semi -final, 2nd leg – Fiorentina versus real betis

May 29: Final

Fa -Cup

May 17: Final

Italian cup

May 14: Final – Bologna vs AC Milan

DFB Cup Cup

May 24: Arminia Bielefeld vs VFB Stuttgart

UEFA Womens Champions League

May 24: Final

TENNIS

April 22 – May 4: WTA 1000 Madrid

April 23 – May 4: ATP 1000 Madrid

6-18 May: WTA 1000 Rome

7-18 May: ATP 1000 Rome

18-24 May: WTA 500 Strasbourg

18-24 May: ATP 500 Hamburg

18-24 May: ATP 250 Geneva

May 19-24: WTA 250 Rabat

May 25 – 8 June: French Open

ATHLETICS

May 3: Diamond League meeting – Shaoxing/Keqiao

10-11 May: World Athletics Relays – Guangzhou, China

May 16: Diamond League meeting – Doha

May 17: Indian Grand Prix 2 – Thiruvananthapuram

May 24: Neeraj Chopra Classic – Bengaluru

May 25: Diamond League meeting – Rabat

27-29 May: National Junior Federation Athletics Championships – Bhopal

27-31 May: Asian athletics championships -Gumi, South Korea

BADMINTON

April 27 – May 4: Sudirman Cup – Xiamen, China

6-11 May: Taipei Open (BWF World Tour Super 300)

13-18 May: Thailand Open (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Patumwan

20-25 May: Malaysia Masters (BWF World Tour Super 500) – Kuala Lumpur

May 27 – June 1: Singapore Open (BWF World Tour Super 750)

HOCKEY

April 26 – May 4: India Tour of Australia (Women)

April 29 – May 6: Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament – Chandigarh

May 14-22: All India Obaidullah Khan Gold Cup Hockey Tournament – Bhopal

May 23 – June 1: 14th Lakshmi Ammal Memorial All India Hockey Tournament -Kovilpatti

Archery

6-11 May: Archery World Cup Stage 2 – Shanghai

Weightlifting

9-15 May: Asian championships – Jianghan, China

Shooting

May 3-12: ISSF Shotgun World Cup – Nicosia, Cyprus

19-27 May: Issf Junior World Cup (rifle/gun/hunting gun) – Suhl, Germany

May 28 – June 6: World Shooting Para Sport World Cup (rifle/gun/hunting gun) – Changwon, Korea

TABLE TENNIS

17-25 May: ITTF World Championships – Doha, Qatar

May 29 – June 15: Ultimate Table Tennis Season 6 – Ahmedabad

TO PLAY CHESS

April 26 – May 1: Grand Chess Tour – Superbet Poland Rapid & Blitz – Warsaw, Poland

5-16 May: Fide Womens Grand Prix Series – 6th Been – Austria

6-16 May: Asian individual gentlemen and women's chess championships – Al Ain, VAE

May 7-17: Grand Chess Tour: Superbet Chess Classic Romania – Bucharest

17-26 May: Sharjah Masters

May 18-24: Champions Chess Tour –

May 26 – 8 June: Norway Schaken – Stavanger, Norway

MotoGP

9-11 May: French Grand Prix

23-25 ​​May: British Grand Prix

Formula 1

May 2: Miami Grand Prix

May 16-18: Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

23-25 ​​May: Monaco Grand Prix

May 30 – June 1: Spanish Grand Prix

BASKETBALL

NBA Play -Offs

GOLF

15-18 May: PGA Championship – Charlotte, USA

SQUASH

9-17 May: PSA World Championships – Chicago, USA

