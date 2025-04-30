Vaibhav Suryavanshi: IPL 14-year-old trip to the record-breaking century

The entry from Vaibhav to the IPL has been dramatic. He started his career with a six from the first ball with which he was confronted and then scored a hundred in just his third performance.

Born in Samastipur, a small district in the Indian Bihar, he soon showed promising. Vaibhav's father, Sanjeev Suryavanshi, himself a cricket player at club level, saw a spark in his son. But there were not good academies in the district, so he started his education at home from the age of five.

Sanjeev, who used to run a small store, began to realize that his son needed a good coach. So when Vaibhav turned eight, his father decided to take him to Patna City on a three -hour trip.

'Many people would tell him:' What are you doing? “But he was the first person to believe in the capacities of Vaibhav,” said Robin Singh, a coach of Bihar.

“To ensure that his son had to train well and used the best facilities, his father had to sell a piece of land. His mother also had to make many sacrifices. She woke up at three in the morning to prepare the breakfast for him and would even send food for the coaches.”

Vaibhav impressed his new coaches in no time.

“When I started working with him, I found him very different from others. You would give him a demo of a technique or a shot, and he would pick it up in no time,” said Ojha.

“Most players use things easily in practice, but when it comes to playing competitions, they fail. But the unique feature of Vaibhav was that he would perform things perfectly, even during high printing matches.”

Vaibhav was always ahead of his age group. From his Slagplay to game consciousness, he would stand out.

“Within 10 days after playing next to the children of his age, we realized that we wasted his time. So we started to let him practice with senior players,” Singh recalled.

Vaibhav would practice daily from 7.30 am to 4 pm, compared to 450 balls every day. By the time he was 12, his coaches were confident enough to make him strive for professionally cricket.

He played for the Bihar Under-19S team and collected consistent runs, so that selectors called him in the India Under-19S team. For only 13 years he hit a 58-ball hundred in a youth test against Australia.

He was soon set up in the Bihar team for the Ranji trophy (the most important first-class tournament of India) before he became the youngest player in December 2024 to get a contract on the IPL auction, because Rajasthan signed him for 103,789 (1.1 Crore rupees).

“The role model of Vaibhav is Brian Lara, so his game is aggressive and he plays the ball on merit without any fear,” Ojha added.

“We expected that he would get an IPL contract, and our joy doubled the moment that Rajasthan Royals got him because they did that [India legend] Rahul Dravid about their coaching staff. “

Singh added: “When he became the youngest who debuted in first -class cricket, I told him:” Everyone can be the youngest. I will be happy if you become the youngest Centurion. ” So yesterday he called me after scoring the century and said, “Sir, youngest centurion.” And I couldn't be proud. “