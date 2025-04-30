3 thoughts after FSU football Spring Camp: Mike Norvell's Self-Evaulation, Roster Management and Coaching Changes

I am willing to do what is needed to ensure that we never have a season near what we have seen here this year.

That was the promise of Mike Norvells after Florida Loss to Florida told the Seminoles 10th of the year last November. It was an elevated promise, especially after each press conference became an ultrasound room of the previous one last fall, and one that cannot be fully observed until FSU takes the field in just over four months.

Although the results are still awaiting, the actions to get these changes are in full swing since the winter. Norvell evaluated every aspect of the program and recognized errors in his approach and the team. The most direct changes were to bring in an attacking coach to take over the playcalling and, instead of constantly returning to his coaching tree, hire Tony White to coach the defense and allow him to introduce a new staff and system in Tallahassee. The player evaluations have changed in the portal, and although I don't like it, he has made an 180 -degree turn in his policy with the media.

Will this translate into an exceptional change?

That is the goal, but really, really, at this point in the year, who knows? I was not in practice and only attended one scrimmage, which was defensive, so I fly blindly.

But after being three months and in the program, something else feels, and that's because it is.

No. 1: Mike Norvells The most extensive evaluation was in itself

In addition to the word response, Norvell expressed the evaluation more than any other word during the 2024 season. He constantly said that he kept an eye on the program and that all aspects would be evaluated after the end of the year.

As mentioned earlier, the most important change he made to the program was himself.

Change is difficult, especially for a man who earns $ 10 million a year and who has won a conference championship. Norvell, however, recognized his mistakes and tried to correct them.

He noted that a season ago he had no pulse of the team and that players justify an individualized approach during this time of university football. So he switched to a CEO role, which take over many coaches in CFB, to help to help mentor and connect with his team more effectively. Instead of trusting his staff to form players in the portal, he brought in lace -up experience and proven leaders to take the order over the dressing room. Norvell spoke more fairly in the spring than in recent years and openly shared when his team did not meet expectations, instead of repeating the same words. After the exercise on April 8, Norvell told reporters in Tallahassee, there were times in practice when I just didn't feel the lead that was needed. You know, we were challenged, held responsible and would be better than what we were today.

A new tone for a new season.

Again, does Norvell's course correction lead to the state of Florida looking competitive against Alabama? I don't think anyone knows that answer. However, Krediet where credit owes does not doubled Norvell; He played, which gives FSU the chance to correct his mistakes.

No. 2: Don't let the door touch you on your way out

Two quotes from Norvell stand out when they swing through the players who hit the portal in the spring.

After the game in Florida: it is the responsibility of the coach; Players choice. When it comes to the accountability of the actions that appear on the field, it has clearly not done enough work as a coaching staff, and there is a joint accountability. After the early signing day: if I have not seen it in an action or I don't believe it, they will not be here … You will know it through the spring, because thank goodbye there is another chance at the end for those who change your mind or cannot realize that, they have a path to do something else.

Eight players entered their names in the portal, and at least half is surprising to me that they took the program with the program. Jalen Brown was dismissed from the team, but even if he was not arrested, how many receptions did he make last October 1 (zero), and how was his hustle and bustle after his role? Terrance Ferguson and Jaylen early can be a pity from an attacking line -depth perspective, but have they met expectations or do they benefit from their chance? Aaron Hester and Dnas White have potential, but that suggests that the Desir and Kevin Wynn brothers are in favor.

The only loss that the FSU audience made the most upset was the departure of Hykeem Williams, but removed the emotions and recruitment ranking; He did not produce. FSU has pronounced all his thoughts about Williams by taking several large recipients from the portal and reported on3 that he visits Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Colorado (where he will sign), who sheds light on how the University Football World is looking forward to him.

None of these portal items influence the victories and losses on the field, but they show Norvell and the coaching staff continues to crop the weight of last season.

Happy portion.

No. 3: Coaching -cases

Gus Malzahn said his attack and Nor skins were brothers and sisters and there would be cooperation. Norvell and Malzahn can discuss the attacking philosophy, but by attending the scrimmage it seems that this is Malzahns, or at least Malzahns -cind, to maintain the family relationship, where Norvell serves as a distant uncle.

That is through design.

Norvell gave the keys to his mentor, and it will be up to the former Auburn head coach to get all the juice from the ingredients given to him. If there is nothing else, the experience of Malzahns the state of Florida should return to a more traditional football style, instead of the random play-call generator a season ago. With head coaching experience, Malzahns influenced in several ways on Norvell, both on and outside the field, a welcome appearance, given Norvell's youth as a coach. Until now, the attack may not be where it should be, but Malzahn seems to be the right man for the track and embraces the role of an old ball coach, in his words.

Defensively, the state of Florida may have brought away in a star.

Without knowing anything about FSU football, some may think that Tony White is the head coach based on the way he carries himself, his attitude and especially his personality. At every press conference he is attractive, smart and understands that defense and coaching are prone to errors; However, he emphasizes that the next game is the most important.

Try to create a mentality where you give up a play, so what? Play football.

You have to have boys who are just like water, calm there.

The most important thing is that White seems to be an excellent teacher. The 3-3-5 schedule that he has implemented can be difficult for new players to learn, especially because they have never played it before. During the scrimmage, however, the patented coverage of 2024 did not take place because the players communicated at a high level, understood their assignments and certainly quickly responded from the Ball Simple Concepts, but those who were rarely shown last year. Florida State will most likely have to rely on his defense for a winning season, and White seems to take on the challenge.