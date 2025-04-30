Technology Glitches Mar Second Testimony at Hockey Canada Trial





London, Ont. De Kroon let the jury members had a number of surveillance videos and at least one photo of social media during the procedure on Tuesday in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial, which were demolished by technical issues, was broken down. In a sizzling hot courtroom on her second testimony day, the police -Detective Tiffany Waque van London, the first witness of the Kronen, clips of videos showing players of the Canadian World Juniors Team 2018 and the complainant in the Hockey Canada Sexual Cubs in Jacket in Jacket's Dancing Process Club and Dancing Dancing in Jacket in Dancing and Dancing Dance in Dancing and Dancing Dance in Dance and Dancing Dance in Dancing and Dancing in Dancing and Dancing in Dancing and Dancing A Dance and Dancing. Is at the university and university students. The video clips of a June evening in 2018, prior to the alleged incident in the Delta Armories Hotel, the first evidence was presented in the Crowns case against the five defendants. Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are all confronted with accusations of sexual violence in connection with the alleged incident; All five players did not argue guilty last week. The complainant, when 20, claims that she was sexually abused in the hotel after a hockey canada gala in honor of the 2018 World Junior Championship Run teams. On several points during Waques's testimony, the surveillance videos, many of which were not accompanied by sound, paused to allow her to identify for the jury that was in the video and which camera branches from Jacks the main bar, an aid bar, the dance floor contain the video. One of the first videos showed Brett Howden who approached the complainant at the bar; A short time later he returned with McLeod. The complainant and McLeod could be seen on video talking and at one point make a shot together. Later, in another silent security video, Waque McLeod and the complainant who danced together in the midst of a crush on other people and lights. In addition to surveillance video, Waque also showed jury members several videos of Drake Batherson and one of McLeod who show the players in different stages of party experiences during their night jumping, singing and dancing together. One video showed Batherson, Howden and Cale Makar Dancing on the murderers Mr. Brightside Song. Another video showed Tyler Steenbergen and Makar with Chris Browns Yea 3x in the background. A third video showed McLeod, Batherson, Howden, Foote and Maxime Comtois huddled in a semicircle, opposite the camera, singing to the song Having Happiness by Kid Cudi: I am on the pursuit of happiness and I know

Everything that shines will not always be gold Matt Maccarone, who was identified as a sponsor but not part of the team, was shown in several videos who talk to players at the bar. Jury members also saw a video with Howden, McLeod and Jake Bean, of whom the last one was on Maccarones shoulders. The five players who are defendants in the case have watched the videos of their respective defense tables. There were several delays in Tuesday procedures due to technical issues within the courtroom. Justice Maria Carroccia, who is chairman, explained that there was a device that was overheated because of the temperature of the courtroom. Carroccia rejected the jury members early before they told: We have no choice. We cannot let the equipment work well and it is very, very hot. AthleticsS Dan Robson has contributed remotely from Toronto.

(Photo by Peter Power / AFP via Getty images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6321232/2025/04/29/hockey-canada-sexual-assault-trial-surveillance-video/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos