



The spring training has just ended, but the opener of Alabama, football season from 2025 will be fast here. The tide will go to Tallahassee on August 30, where it will be confronted in Florida State to start the second season of Kalen Deboers as a head coach. The Seminoles, who had a legitimate argument to have made the 2023 College Football Play -OFF about Nick Sabans Final Alabama team, members through a horrible 2024. FSU won only two games, only one against a power 4 team and watched in almost every game to watch. While the Crimson Tide is preparing for the preseason camp, here is how things form for his first opponent. Infringement After the disaster in 2024, head coach Mike Norvell made personnel changes. The largest: bringing in the former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn as an attacking coordinator. Malzahn was the head coach in Central Florida when the seminoles came to call and can concentrate more on the coaching ball in his new performance. He is also one of the extremely few coaches who have a history of consistently challenging Alabama during the anniversary of Nick Sabans in Tuscaloosa. FSU is led by a new face at Quarterback, with Thomas Castellanos switching from Boston College. Castellanos brings a lot of athletics to the table for the seminoles. Florida State does have a new-look receiver core, with Tennessee Transfer Squirrel White in front. When walking back, a well -known name for fans of Alabama is the most experienced player, with Roydell Williams returning to Tallahassee for a second year. Defense Norvell brought his controversial change to his staff. The state of Florida has poached Tony White as his defensive coordinator, after he previously had the same job in Nebraska. After last year's mistakes, White is given the task of turning the ship. His Nebraska defense was top 20 in the nation, so his addition to the staff could be a big profit for the seminoles. In terms of player, Darrell Jackson is probably the highlight for the defense of the state of Florida. The defensive Tackle had originally chosen to enter the NFL design of 2025, but decided to return to school later. Jackson made 31 tackles last season, including 3.5 bags. Hell offers a formidable challenge for the offensive line of Alabamas. The coach Norvell professionally used the transfer portal to build Florida State in the 2023 team that won the ACC championship and was unbeaten before it was omitted from the play -off and fell apart before he stood opposite Georgia in his bowl game. Norvell was said to be an important player for Alabamas Open Head Coach Job when Saban retired before Deboer finally got the performance. Then it all fell apart. Norvell signed a huge extension in the state of Florida that makes it extremely difficult to shoot, but his dependence on the portal failed from the first match of the 2024 season, when the seminoles lost to Georgia Tech in Ireland. Norvell is still protected by a huge buy -out. However, taking a Beatdown from Alabama in the first game of the season would not be a momentum builder for a coach who has to prove that he can build a more sustainable brand of success at FSU.

