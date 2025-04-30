



Naperville The College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) unveiled its tennis team of All-Conference Mens on Wednesday afternoon. The CCIW Student-Athlete of the Year is Ramon Vilarroig Martinez from North Central. Carthago-first year student Finn Morris was named CCIW First-year student athlete of the year and David Desimone, now in his fourth season in Augustana, was monitored for the first time CCIW coach of the year. Vilarroig Martinez, a graduate student from Castellon, Spain, is now a double CCIW student athlete of the year after earlier the prize as a second-year student in 2022. Vilarroig Martinez was unbeaten in CCIW Play 6-0 on #1 Singles and 6 Singles. He is one of the two NCC student athletes to claim the Postseason-Teer of the CCIW and to join Sam Sweeney, which was selected in three consecutive years from 2009 to 2011. Morris was 4-0 for the Firebirds in Singles Competition. He also combined with Luca Okino and Cyriac Cayuela to combine for a 6-1 mark on #3 in the line-up in doubles. The selection marks the third consecutive year and the fifth time since 2017, the first-year student athlete of the year comes from Carthage. The Vikings went 6-1 in conference game under Desimones Leadership and provided part of their first competition championship since 2021. Augie won five consecutive double competitions to close the regular season, including a 4-3 victory over fellow competition winner North Central on 12 April. CCIW Student athlete of the year Ramon Vilarig Martinez, North Central CCIW First-year student athlete of the year Finn Morris, Carthage CCIW Coach of the Year David Desimone, Augustana All-cciw first team Arthur Hermange, Augustana, Sr., Saclay, France, Lycee Blaise Pascal

Daniel Ezcurra, Carroll, Sr., Bilbao, Spain

Adrian Gomez, Carroll, Sr., Logrono, Spain

Myles Krzewinski, Carthage, Sr., Green Bay, Wis., Notre Dame Academy

Ramon

Matthew Sengphommachanh, North Central, Sr., Elgin, ill., Elgin All-cciw second team Saman Rezaeyan, Augustana, SO., Shiraz, Iran, Ghazal

Elios Briand, Carthage, Gr., Cestas, France, Lycee des Graves

Francisco Silveria, Carthage, Jr., Niterol, Brazil, Goliath Academy

Ian Turnbull, Illinois Wesleyan, Jr., Bloomington, ill., Bloomington

Clayton Maack, Millikin, 5th, Chesterfield, Mo., Christian Brothers College

Tim Steiner, Wheaton, Sr., Fort Wayne, Ind., Homestead CCIW Respect Award recipients Tim Philip, Augustana, Sr., Berneau, Belgium, Athenee Royale de Vise

Jack McCaffery, Carroll, Sr., Waukesha, Wis., Catholic Memorial

Daniel Jaworski, Carthage, Jr., Deerfield, ill., Stevenson

Isaac Puchalla, Elmhursst, SO., Kiel, Wis., Kiel

Chase Tomecki, Illinois Wesleyan, SO., Downners Grove, Ill., Downers Grove South South

Theodor Wolf, Millikin, Sr., Tempe, Ariz., Fairfax

Matthew Crossland, North Central, Jr., Leawood, Kan., Blue Valley North

Samuel Schutz, Wheaton, Fr., Maplewood, Minn. Follow the CCIW | CCIW on Bluesky | CCIW on X | CCIW Instagram | CCIW Facebook | De College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCIW) werd opgericht in 1946 en dient momenteel negen ledeninstellingen waaronder Augustana College (Rock Island, Ill.), Carroll University (Waukesha, Wis.), Carthage College (Kenosha, Wis.), Elmhurst University (Elmhurst University (Elmhurst, Illinois, Illino, Illino, Ill.), Illino, Ill.), Ill.), Ill.), Illino, ill.), Ill.), Ill.), Illino, ill.), Ill ill.), North Central College (Naperville, ill.), North Park University (Chicago, ill.) And Wheaton College (Wheaton, ill.).

