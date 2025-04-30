SEG starts perennial Delta Center renovations to better accommodate Utah Hockey Club, Jazz

Salt Lake City – Renovations of Delta Center are officially underway, while Smith Entertainment Group announced a fully detailed list of plans on Wednesday morning and outlines their intentions to maximize the seats for both Utah Hockey Club and Utah Jazz Games.

How do the renovations of Delta Center influence the seats for Hockey Club games in Utah?

Centered about optimizing sightlines for future Utah Hockey Club games and increasing overall capacity, the Delta Center will undergo a multi-year transformation that will change the geometry of the Arena Bowl.

SEG has ordered a retractable seating system that offers approximately a variance of 12 feet in height between ice rink and court end lines to offer optimum lines of sight for both the NBA and the NHL.

The new configuration will also increase the seat capacity behind the goals, near the tunnels of the event on the north and south sides of the lower bowl and improves access to seats behind the shelves.

Remarkable, Every chair in the lower bowl is on track to have a complete view of the ice by the beginning of the 2025-26 season.

This corrects 1000 current seats to be obstructed, while 400 new seats are added.

Adding an ice rink in an existing basketball arena is an unthinkable achievement, given that an ice rink is almost double the basketball court. We are enthusiastic about the challenge if we never start this before the renovation project, “said Ryan and Ashley Smith.

“This transformation will create the most fascinating, hospitable and exciting experience for hockey fans, while we can also maintain the steep vertical seats for basketball that Delta Center has made such a dynamic location with its loud atmosphere that our players reinforce night after night.

Once completed, the seating capacity for hockey will increase from 11,131 to around 17,000 with each chair in the upper and lower bowls with a full view of both goals.

After a historic season, the NHL welcomes Utah, Delta Center is about to be transformed into a fundamental new arena for Dual-Use.

The basketball experience remains one of the loudest in the NBA with chairs as close to the action as before, hockey fans will enjoy better pic.twitter.com/jod3oxfzkf – Delta Center (@teltacents) April 30, 2025

How do the renovations of Delta Center influence seats for Utah Jazz Games?

Although the renovations are primarily aimed at changing the arena and the overall experience for hockey, basketball will contain a new riser system for the lower bowl.

The system will consist of 29 rows of retractable seats that extend more than 28 feet from the Niveaum 3 -hall to the field behind each baseline.

With this new design Delta Center can keep its steep slope and keep fans near the court.

To make room for the new Riser system and the installation of a new ice flower plate, SEG extends the Arena -Kom with about 12 feet on each end and increases the floor with two feet.

Capacity for basketball will increase from 18,206 to nearly 19,000 seats.

Other Delta Center -Upgrades

In addition to the seat renovations, new Premium spaces will be available at level 1, an increase of 12 percent in the toilet capacity and the installation of four new dehumidifiers to maintain unspoilt ice conditions.

SEG will also start building a parking structure of 450 stall that will be completed later.

Looking ahead, there are additional plans to add a main entrance and square on the east; Re -designing the existing square and competitions; And the renovation of seats upper bowl to improve the sight lines.

By taking such important steps to transform Delta Center into a world-class facility for both professional basketball and hockey, the Jazz and Utahs NHL team has been anchors of the center of Salt Lake City for decades, “Ryan and Ashley Smith added.

“Fans will be further immersed in the Game-Night experience, both inside and outside the Arena while we work to reconsider the experience in the inner city of Utahs Capital City. We look forward to welcome everyone for the 2025-26 seasons.

The aim is to complete the renovations of Delta Center in the next three summers.

Next for the Utah Hockey Club

After the conclusion of the inaugural season of Utah Hockey Clubs, the following remarkable event will be the NHL concept on 27 and 28 June.

