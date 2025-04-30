Fantasy Football Pass Game Stock Report: Biggest Risers and Fallers after 2025 NFL Draft

It took a while, but we finally made it that the NFL design of 2025 came and gone. Let us investigate how the last week influenced the passing matches around the competition and consider what fantasy football values ​​are on the rise and in the fall.

Riskers

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Talking about a much needed attacking makeover, the bears certainly have it. First it was hiring Detroit OC Ben Johnson, then it improved the attacking line when the competition calendar opened. A strong push. But the goal of giving Williams all help took place during the design, in which Chicago aggressively adds an impact-strike end (Colston Loveland) and a DJ Moore-Clone in Luther Burden III. Williams navigated in a messy first year in which things constantly in Flux were three different men who mentioned playing for the bears, but he has all the toys needed to succeed.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Shakir was already a winner when he signed an extension of four years at the end of February and caught up with $ 60.2 million in that deal. But Buffalo confirmed his confidence in Shakir by ignoring the broad receiver position in the design, then quietly at that location a seventh round kite with quay Prather. Shakir's 76-821-4 line from 2024 probably represents his floor, if healthy, in 2025. He goes into his age-25 season and Josh Allen is still in his prime.

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

It did not happen at night, but Young really cooked in the Dave Canales attack in the last phases of 2024. He posted a compass rating of more than 100 in his last three starts, and even if you pushed the monster for two months, Young was productive (12 Touchdowns, only three Picks, 91.7 Bags. Imagine what Young could do with an improved supporting cast. Carolina finally landed a possible number 1 target with Rookie Tetairoa McMillan (the eighth general pick), and the Panthers were aggressively adding to the running back room (Chuba Hubbard -Rico Downle was signed, Trevor Etienne was drawn up).

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

Lawrence was already a winner when the Jaguars seduced the Guru Liam Coen attack to take the head coaching job, but it was really nice when Jacksonville pushed and moved for Travis Hunter with the number 2 overall choice. Brian Thomas Jr. Was not too smart during his Rookie season. Hunter also checks in as the winner. His fantasy value would have been cloudy in Cleveland, given the uncertain condition of that Quarterback room.

CJ Stroud, QB, Texans

Stroud would like to throw every 2024 reminder into the shredder, and unfortunately the Texans from the first round were exchanged. Nevertheless, Houston went over the rebuilding of the attack and the trust of Stroud by selecting a lineman and two recipients with his first four selections. Veteran final recipient Christian Kirk was added to the free desk. New OC Nick Caley plans to give Stroud More freedom on the line of scrimmage this season.

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

Recipients of the third round are usually more longshots for fantasy than something else, but Williams steps into a situation where he can immediately be productive. The Patriots are screaming for impact receptions, and QB Drake Maye was ready and confident all his Rookie year, even though he didn't get much help. It is not difficult to imagine that Williams may be the number 2 receiver in this violation, only Stefon Diggs chased. Keep in mind Williams Played Bal College for five yearsSo he goes into the competition with more pools than the typical rookie.

Jack Bech, WR, Raiders

The Raiders are looking for a pass-catcher to perform after the God Brock Bowers and reliable Wr Jakobi Meyers, so Beck can immediately absorb 85-100 goals. Perhaps the advantage of Geno Smith League average Quarterback is, but that is an improvement compared to what this attack was bound by last season. Bech was good enough to play substantial at LSU as a first-year student, and his last year at TCU (62-1034-9) offered a steady drumbeat.

Stable

Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman, WRS, Browns

You could write 1,000 pages about the Wacky Cleveland Quarterback Room (Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders, and I think we could mention Deshaun Watson) but the browns did not add to their recipient group. Jeudy came to the fore last season as a legitimate number 1 option, collected a 90-1.229-4 line and made his first pro bowl. Tillman and the much -ravaged Diontae Johnson will jostle for the number 2 receiver post, although this attack voluntarily throws at his talented tight ends (David Njoku and Rookie Harold Fannin Jr.). Jerry Jeudy, stability piece? Nobody saw this coming a year ago.

Marvin Mims Jr. and Devaughn many, WRS, Broncos

Although the Broncos were linked to a number of high -profile Wideouts and tight ends for the design, only Pat Bryant of the third round Pat Bryant landed under that umbrella. It is a voice of confidence in Mims and many, both of whom spicked in the last quarter when Bo Nix started spreading his wings. Mims had six touchdowns in its last seven games, including a 13-154-4 push in the last two weeks. He is an interesting candidate for a one -year breakout.

Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett, WRS, Titans

Although Tennessee started the design with QB Cam Ward first in general, it did not link him with a shiny Rookie receiver who ignored the Titans the position for the first two days. Ridley is therefore a virtual lock to lead this team back in goals, and Lockett has clearly signed with a team that will use it generously. Ridley goes into his age of 30 and Lockett will be 32 in September, so this room can use some fresh paint. Look for the titans to prepare an impact Wideout next year.

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

Wilson was not the happiest man who was at the end of last season, looked at the Aaron Rodgers Circus and was pushed by Davante Adams. Wilson will go back to undisputed Alpha status this year, and for everything you think of new QB Justin Fields, he has at least experience in the past with Wilson, dating from them Two Ohio State years together. For the first time in his four years as a professional, Wilson enters the fantasy design season as something of a screened value.

Jonnu Smith, Te, Dolphins

Smith's shocking breakout 2024 (88-884-8) came out of nowhere, an explosion in his fourth NFL stop. The dolphins are planning to let it go back, because Miami did not prepare any fitting catcher last week. It sounds a bit wild to say it out loud, but Smith is perhaps the most stable part of the current passing game by Miami.

Faller

Jalen McMillan, WR, Buccaneers

McMillan was one of the heroes of the fantasy play-offs and ended the season with a 24-316-7 binge over his last five games. When a Rookie meets like that, you start to dream of what the next step is. But the Buccaneers were able to keep free agent Chris Godwin, Ster Mike Evans is still nearby and polished Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka was set up in the first round. This is all great news if you schedule Baker Mayfield in a keeper layout, but the fantasy value of McMillan certainly takes a hit with all these developments. Make sure you check the traffic report, there is a gridlock in the recipient room of Tampa Bay.

Roof Prescott, QB, Cowboys

Most Mocks had the cowboys that tackled the wide recipient slot early in the design, but Dallas completely ignored the position with its nine picks. Ceedee Lamb remains one of the real Alfa recipients in the competition, but the collection of options behind him is simply not good enough. Prescott himself is a back-nine player and is getting ready for his 10th NFL season. It is hard to believe that he was only the MVP two-year-old.

Tyler Warren, Te, Colts

Warren was a catch-Radius god in Penn State and saved 104 receptions in his last year on campus. But his motion range will be tested with the Colts, because Anthony Richardson has been a structural mess for two years (50.6% completion). Daniel Jones is there to push Richardson, maybe that is an upgrade, perhaps not.

To be honest, sometimes talent, regardless of who was reminiscent of Brock Bowers in Las Vegas in Brock Bowers last season. But for every bowers and Sam Laporta (2023) that hits a rookie, the competition is strewn with first -year tight ends that need adjustment time. Warren will probably also face that, even if it is not entirely his fault.