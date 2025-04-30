Tennis has adopted an electronic line that called on Clay and created a Ball-Mark Monster

Can you be logical? Alex Blow Asked at her Defeat to Iga Witek on the Madrid Open in April.

Eala, a 19-year-old rising talent from the Philippines, was not talking about her loss of three set, but rather at a beam characteristic at the Red Clay Courts tournaments. At the start of the game, Witek made a serk who showed the stamp on the clay, but it didn't come out, but it didn't come out: the Electronic Line Calling (ELC) system determined that it is inside.

I mean, the brand is the physical, it's physical proof, Eala said.

The next day Arthur Fils experienced an identical situation against Francisco Comesana.

It's terrible, said French men no. 1 in an interview after the game.

It is a few weeks since we now play with the automatic line jury members on clay. I got a serve who was perhaps two or three centimeters and then you watch the video and it says it takes a bit off the line.

It is very difficult, especially at this moment in the competition, you know that one point is very important and that you are being robbed so much.

Fils and Eala describe an increasingly regular appearance for tennis stars on clay courts: be told not to believe their eyes. For decades, tennis events have been familiar with clay on human line jury members who come down the bouncing of the ball and the seat referees to inspect the figures they leave in the red dirt. During some events, ELC was introduced and it does not agree with what the players can see.

Some have even taken pictures of the ball that they think their business proves. In Madrid, no. 1 Seed Alexander Zverev Used his phone to take a picture of a track after a shot that he believed he was ruled from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Ladies world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka Did the same week earlier in Stuttgart, Germany, this time to document a shot that she believed she was, but was excluded. During that event, ELC was not installed, with Sabalenka who did not agree with a line of jury members. Both players received code violations for unsporting behavior.

In Madrid, Zverev was on his press conference after the game that there was a defect in the system at that time.

I will talk to the supervisors, I will talk to the ATP because, as I said, this is not normal. To make an error happen like that, yes, I understand one or two millimeters, but four, five centimeters is not normal.

With the bouncing of a ball, tennis is in a dilemma that cuts to the heart of how people experience the world. When two different knowledge systems do not agree, which should they believe?

From 2025, Hawk-Eye ELC will be used on three of the four Grand Slams and over all human ATP Tour and combined ATP and WTA events, including the Madrid Open. The Australian Open replaced Line jury members with the system in 2021, just like the US Open in 2022. Wimbledon will follow this year. The French Open has retained line judges and continue to use beam characteristics in the clay to determine if there are shots in or out.

Tennis balls leave stains on all surfaces, but they are practically invisible for the naked eye on hard and grass lanes, although chalk can sometimes fly up like a ball on or close to a line lands. On clay, visible traces can create tension because two systems do not agree.

ELC has an error margin of a few millimeters, but ball tracks on clay can be illusion. It is a living surface, affected by the amount of red brick dust in different parts of the field, weather conditions and the shot process. Tennis balls compress when they land and create figures of all shapes and sizes that do not always tell an accurate story about the impact. Even systems invoiced as 100 percent accurately, such as Foxtenn, who uses cameras to display the balls, can be influenced.

Before the introduction of ELC on Clay, the ATP paid, with some consultancy from the WTA, an introductory video designed to explain these illusions to players and spectators.

ATP players were sent the video and the WTA shared it on its channels and informed its players about some of the peculiarities of ELC on Clay, but that did not prevent some of them raging about observed injustices.

In Madrid, the ATP Tours X account even responded to a message about the Zverev -incident of Tennis TV, a media entity that the ATP tour has. The ATP said it was not aware of a defect; Hawk-Eye did not respond to a request for comments.

In other scenarios, players have tried to let the ball markings speak for themselves. Two-spring Grand Slam Singles and Mixed Doubles champion Victoria Azarenka called Long in A Doubles match against Demi Schurs and Asia Muhammad, but Schurs and Muhammad referred to the beam mark and Azarenka gave a first serve.

This type of sports behavior is praised in tennis, but in this case it has broader philosophical consequences for officializing. If ELC determines whether a ball is in or out, ball tracks may not be used as part of a decision -making process. For players, erases years of muscle memory, not from their strokes, but of their brains, by not only ignoring the evidence for them, but also the knowledge system they have familiar with to understand their sport.

This discrepancy has played for spectators much longer. A high watermark for the introduction of ELC was the US Open Final 2004 between Serena Williams and Jennifer Capriati. Williams had called for countless shots that Hawk-Eye showed so clearly, but the technology was only available for television viewers and was not used in the game.

From 2007 to 2024 Wimbledon used a Hawk-Eye Challenge system, which was also used at the US Open and Australian Open before Line Judges were dropped. Players could object to calls with which they did not agree, but only three incorrect challenges were allowed, so that they could not judge every close call. Viewers would therefore see repetitions of balls that are called one way that were in fact the other.

In a sport that already poses So many mental challengesIt was inevitable that players sometimes hit Frazzled when they cannot believe what their eyes tell them, even if they have watched an educational video that explains how and why discrepancies could happen.

In 2024, Zverev said that referees were the fault of his two Grand Slam Final Veats in a general tirade during a match in Shanghai. During the decisive fifth set of those years French Open Final, a second serve of Carlos Alcaraz was called by a line judge, but the referee of the chair came down and down. The Hawk-Eye Television Replay has excluded it, but within the approximately 3 mm margin for the technology.

Certainty can be an illusion, especially when the logic in the heart of player arguments against ELC is that their eyes can follow a small, yellow object that moves with more than 100 mph better than a system designed to only do this.

Taylor Fritz, the American World No. 4, said there can be discrepancies in how well players can adjust based on their tennis background: for someone like me, who is not a clay court player, stops points and looks at Marks Mid-Point, to see if it is in or out, is so much harder to do than someone who played forever, he told Madrid.

So I really like how we can play until we hear the call. If we don't hear the calls, we know they played the point. There is no gray area, and whether it can miss a call or not, I don't care, at least consistent.

Sabalenka, who has requested a Bal Mark in Stuttgart, is for ELC because it removes the emotional element from a referee who does not want to admit an error. If it is a small mistake or not even a mistake, I'd rather have the Hawk-Eye system than the referee, because referees can sometimes be very weak (and prefer not to) go and confirm that they have made a mistake, she told reporters.

Prominent players Madison Keys, Alex de Minauraur and Elina Svitolina agreed that although there will be frustrations with ELC, they do not compare with the old dynamics not to agree with a referee who inspects a brand.

I always hated when they came out and spin their fingers, Keys said in an interview last week.

This is not going to go how I want it.

Fils has the opposite image.

We have to go back to the normal line judge and believe in the referee, because the referee is not doing anything now, he told reporters in Madrid. In the past, players have risen just as much against referees who have made their decisions based on what the players consider as the wrong mark.

Denis Shapovalov, the Canadian world No. 30, remembered a French open game against Roberto Carballs Baena five years ago, when an incorrect line call went against him at an important point in the fifth set and the momentum of the game shifted. After the incident with Carballs Baena, Shapovalov appealed to Hawk-Eye on Clay in a post on X.

It is easier to just let it go if it is a machine, it is more difficult if you see a brand, but I would still leave it in the hands of a machine, he told reporters in Madrid.

With the discrepancy between ball tracks and ELC that manifests itself on individual shots and a small minority of the total points that are played at an event, it is just as easy to forget that players are asked to completely calibrate their understanding of the sport. It may be difficult for them to erase balls of balls, even if they know they can be illusion.

Witek, who said after beating Eala that there is no sense for players to say if they prefer ELC or referees who inspect brands, seems to have found her version of acceptance.

Do you prefer to play with referees, but you go on the field and have an electronic scheduled group? She said in a press conference. There is no time to have your mentality that way, so I'm just going to accept what is there.

This article originally appeared in Athletics.

