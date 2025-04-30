Colorado Springs, Colo. After more than ten years of playing career, with eight years with Australia and two with the US, goalkeeper Tristan Clemons (Hattiesburg Miss.) Has decided to withdraw from international competition with the National Team of the US men.

Originally from Bunbury, Australia, Clemons got his start as a goalkeeper for his sixth learning school team because he missed the registration day for the football team and the only place left was the goalkeeper of the Veldhockey. His older brother, Jordan, and early coaches were great influences to let him start in the game.

As a junior, Clemons played for the South West Strikers and Melville City Hockey Clubs before they were selected to play at national level for both the West -Australian thunderstorms and the Tasmania Tigers in the Australian Hockey League

Clemons stepped away from the Senior Kookaburras in 2018 and moved to the United States to continue his career in chemistry as a post -doctoral research scientist at Northwestern University. As he was there, he served as a voluntary assistant coach for the wildcats and mainly worked with the keepers. In 2022 he had the desire to get involved in coaching within the USA System and then reached to Harry Singh about the possible coaching and supporting of the junior development of keepers. It was at the moment that Singh realized that Clemons had a double citizenship, and since he played his last match for Australia in 2018, he was eligible to compete by the end of 2022 to fight another nation.

Clemons notes that returning to play for Team USA was an interesting story. He says further, so Harry really planted the seed of potential to play and once I could convince Claire (wife), it would be a good idea that we were gone. Being able to sing the Spanbanner of the star next to my friends, with the American flag on your chest is really special and I am humble that I had that opportunity to know that this is a privilege, but a few can experience.

It is important that my decision to come back and play for the US has always been to ensure that the program is on the right track, Clemons added. I am excited for the wolves on their journey to LA28 and then. I am sure that the program, the playing group and Allan are on the right track, which gives me comfort to step away.

Clemons was added to the National Heren National Team in March 2023 and registered his first limit on 30 June in the 3-Nations Tournament against Italy. Although he only had a short period with the wolves, where he registered two international caps, he was instrumental and a large part of the success of the senior groups. He was a preliminary athlete on the American Games Pan in 2023 in Santiago, Chile and was recently in the team on the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 in Muscat, Oman.

In June 2023, Clemons was the starting goalkeeper of the US Mens National Hockey5s team in the inaugural Hockey5s Pan American Cup in Kingston, Jamaica. He helped the Wolves to secure gold and world cup qualification after an impressive performance during the Challenge Shootout that went into the sudden victory round. Bound 2-2, the US first came up before Clemons came in large, causing the first rescue with the resuming shot wide, giving them the victory.

When asked what his most memorable highlight of his career was, Clemons explained, my first senior international event with the USMNT was the Hockey5s Pan American Cup. It was a special tour to get you back to and with a great group of boys in Kingston, Jamaica. The experience was great, but to win in the style we did (a save in the shootout in the final) was special. I was lucky to have many good memories from my hockey career, but it is above that. Your friends make it all worth it and I think the friendships I made in this group are also highlights for me.

At the end of 2023 and early 2024, Clemons was a contracted goalkeeper coach at the senior American women's national team and was in India with the team prior to their Olympic qualification of Paris 2024.

Clemons has a long list of individuals that he would like to thank, starting with his family. First for his daughters, Tilly (6) and Mack (4), who had to do with their father who was gone for a long time, but especially for his wife, Claire. As his biggest supporter, she held the fort when he was on tour and let him follow his passion. He continues to express the northwestern field hockey team and staff, especially Tracey Fuchs, in supporting him when returning to the pads and being able to coach him. Then, to the University of Southern Mississippi community of students to the president who followed his journey on Team USA. Finally, to his sponsor Gryphon Hockey because he has always supplied him the best goalkeeper equipment to keep it safe.

Clemons currently lives in Hattiesburg, Miss. With his family where he operates his research laboratory, The Clemons Labat the University of South Mississippi. He has been promoted in material science, has conducted research on polymer chemistry, supramolecular assembly and biomaterials for therapeutic applications for the treatment of illness and injury.

When asked if he sees more field hockey in his future, Clemon noted, I devoted almost 20 years of my life to the hockey elite level, so I am enthusiastic about investing that time and energy in other activities. It is important that I want to spend more time with my family, I am on a mission to explore as many American national parks as I can with my girls. I want to give my wife the chance to pursue some exciting opportunities that she has in her own company, and I have a few passion projects that brew, but you will have to stay for that.

USA Field Hockey would like to wish Clemons, and his family the best in the future.