Doha, April 30 (QNA) – The draw for the Qatar 2025 World Table Tennis Championships was held today.

The tournament starts on May 17 and runs until 25 May, with the participation of 640 players. A total of 256 players in the singles matches, and 256 in the Doubles, and 128 in the mixed Doubles for a total of 443 games.

The ceremony of the Draw was attended by the Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee Jassim Bin Rashid Al Buenain, Khalil Al Mohannadi, who serves as President of the Qatari, Arab and Asian Table Tennis Federations and CEOT Federation) and Ce Tennis Tennis Federation and Ce Table Table Table Table Table Table Federation) Dainton, together with a number of officials and guests.

Participating in the Draw Process Were Qatari International referee Hassan Al Omari, Who Serves As Deputy Chair of the ittf Umpires Committee and the Tournament's Chief Referee, Qatar National Team Player Mohamed Abdulwahab, Women's National Player Aya Aya Aya, PROMISING Junior National Team Player Maryam Ali Ali, and Swedish Legend and Qatar National Team Coach Peter Karlsson.

The draft process started with the five event categories: men's and ladies singles and Doubles and mixed doubles.

The top 32 -arranged players in Singles were placed directly in the main table to prevent the provisional rounds.

The remaining 96 players were randomly pulled to compete in the first rounds, so that the total number of singles competitors brought to 128.

In the Doubles competition, the draw included 16 pairs based on their world ranking. The remaining 48 pairs will compete in the early rounds, a total of 64 pairs in general.

All singles matches are played in a best-of-7 classification to determine the winner of each match, while double matches are played in a best-of-5 classification.

Khalil Al Mohannadi, who serves as president of the Qatar Table Tennis Association, head of the Arab and Asian federations, and first vice-president of the ITTF, said he was happy with how smoothly the trekking ceremony world championships had disappeared.

Speaking with the press, he noted that Qatar is preparing a really exceptional edition of the world championships, one that he believes will be among the best in sports history.

On the preparations for the country, Mohannadi said that they are on schedule, with only the latest installations that remain in the Lusail and Qatar University Halls, which will be completed within three days.

He emphasized that everything will be on May 10 and official team delegations will start on 11 May.

Regarding the upcoming ITTF General Meeting on 27 May, he said that a record emergence is expected, with representatives of more than 200 national associations that have been established to choose a new ITTF president.

The organizing committee also showed that competitive tables will contain the chestnut color for the first time, symbolically for Qatar.

Al Mohannadi pointed out that tables have been black, green or blue for 99 years; Starting with these world championships, Maroon becomes a new standard for future events.

CEO of ITTF Steve Dinton praised the draw and described the open -air ceremony as impressive and extended thanks to Al Mohannadi, the Qatari Federation and the Organizing Committee for their excellent work.

He invited fans to come to Qatar in about two weeks to enjoy what he expects, will be very competitive competitions, and noticed that the demand for ticket is so strong that extra seats can be released.

ITTF Events Director Mounir Bessah praised the decision to organize the draw in a public location, and called it a smart idea that fans were successfully involved.

He said that at least 7,000 spectators are expected every day in Lusail Arena, where all opening and lock ceremonio tickets have already sold extraordinary evidence that this edition will be popular and distinctive.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, who serves as chairman of the tournament operation committee, expressed his satisfaction with the ceremony, said that today was the perfect start.

He said that thousands looked live on various platforms and Qatars were proud of organizing the world championships for the second time after 21 years, TP became the first country in the middle -east or Africa to do this.

He noted that the organizing team has worked tirelessly and would like to welcome the world's top players and large quotas from fans, in particular from China, South Korea and Japan. Dr. Saleh concluded by thanking the Olympic Committee of Qatar, the Ministry of Sport and Youth, local sponsors and all partners for helping to guarantee the success of the events. (QNA)