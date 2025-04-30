By Ronan Alexander

TCD Scout report GW5

We are now four weeks in the season and congratulations, you have negotiated the first GW with teams that have a week off!

Leagues are now starting to take shape and with two more GWs with teams with spaces, it gives you the chance to give a ground by being smart with your transfers and ensuring that you can maximize the number of players you have available.

There is very useful advice here:

The picks from previous weeks saw a number of good returns, in which James Bracey made the GW4 dream team, Ben Raine more than 200 points, Brett Hutton and Logan van Beek who break the Ton Barrier.

Batter

Wayne Madsen 59 points

Sol Budinger 30 points

All Rounders

Ben Raine 202 points

Logan Van Beek 111 Points

Wicketkeepers

James Bracey 169 points

Kyle Verreyne 49 points

Bowlers

Brett Hutton 182 points

Brendan Doggett 0 points

Negotiating the competition weeks

In GW5 you can make 3 free transfers, and in GW 6 you can also make 3 free transfers instead of the usual 2. This gives you a extra little leeway if you have a bunch of players who do not have a fixture this week.

We will now look at different transfer options at position in the following two categories:

Pick

Differential choice

Gameweek 4 Transfer recommendations:

Seizure

In-shape pick: Marcus Harris

In what has been a disappointing start for life in Division two for Lancashire, Marcus Harris has made a consistent start of life at Old Trafford. They hope that their shape can now turn around with the visit of Gloucestershire in GW5 before they travel to North Hants the following week. So far, Harris is the third top of points per match for batters, with three 50s and a century, on average 78.00 with the bat after three games. A very decent start.

Differential pick: Nick Gubbins

The Hampshire fittings of the middle order is currently an average of 51.20 this summer, with 256 points in its first three games. After a quiet GW1, he improved from there and is currently only in 1.4% of the squadrons at the time of writing. With matches against Durham and Nottinghamshire, Gubbins hopes to keep his shape and go under the radar in the fantasy game. He clocked 93.58 points per match last summer, so his shape is slightly higher than 2024 at the moment.

All -rounder

In-shape pick: Luke Proctor

Already collected 183.00 points per match, but only in 3.3% of the squadrons could ProCtor be someone who becomes a lot of demand, given his price and high competition involvement. Proctor has taken the new ball for North Hands and has opened the batting and has many opportunities to bring in points. He scored 150 at the top of the order against Derbantshire in Northman's last fixture, so will be on his way to their match with Leicestershire in self -assured mood and refreshed from a week off.

Differential pick: Zain Ul-Hassan

Only in 1.2% of squadrons and appreciated at 5.1 million, Ul-Hassan offers an excellent bargain option with a high match involvement. He opened the Batting in Cardiff and his last for scores was 28, 55, 65 and 44, which shows that he gets good scores and starts for his team. Despite the fact that he has only taken two wickets so far, he has bent 60 overs, a good option in GlameGanns side and will have the possibilities to have those high scoring GWs.

Wicketkeeper

In-shape pick: Jonny Bairstow

A popular choice, Bairstow is in almost a fifth of the squadrons in the game. Although he has only made two half centuries so far, he still managed 141.33 points per match. This means that without being at his best, he still offers a great return and that things can even go up for him. So far, Bairstow has made more than 100 points in every match, just like someone who offers consistency for the larger price tag and can still come. Yorkshire is also on a home floor in GW5 while they are organizing Warwickshire.

Differential pick: Chris Cooke

Only in 0.7% of the squadrons, Chris Cooke offers a real differential option in the Wicketkeeper position. He is Glamorgans Leading Point Scorer this term, with 396 in his first three games. He has broken the 100 -point barrier in every match so far, with three half centuries too. He made 93.07 points per match in 2024, so his form is now an increase in the last term and something that the 0.7% of the documents will hope he can maintain.

Bowler

In-shape pick: Jamie Porter

Currently the fifth highest point scorer for a bowler, Porter is fresh from a match that wins 292 points against Worcestershire in GW3. Porter has 14 wickets on 20.07 As far as Essex travels to Somerset in GW5, a side that has struggled so far in 2025 and is currently second bottom of the table. Essex then organizes Yorkshire in GW6, so he is not someone you have to make about switching with the teams who rotate off for weeks.

Differential pick: Nathan Gilchrist

Gilchrist has started in some of his best form 2025 since he returned from injury bindings. De Kent Seamer has 15 wickets on 23.47 this summer and clocks 160.67 points per game. The 24-year-old achieved 257 points in his last match against Gloucestershire and is only in 3.3% of the squadrons and offers that nice differential option. Kent has also made a solid start of the campaign, with two wins and a draw so far, and they travel to Lords in GW5.

