The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the automated team of Division III Mens, Singles and Doubles Rankings and Regional Team, Singles and Doubles Rankings before 30 April 2025.

For more information about how these automated rankings are calculated, go to our ITA rangers explained page that provides information about the algorithm and other factors used to determine this national team ranking.

– Advertisement –

College Tennis Alumni Network
Previous articleDivision III Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings – April 30
Next articleThree finalists chosen the Ita Ann LeBedeff Leadership Award 2025
Ita Tennis

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is the administrative body of College Tennis, which supervises men and women Varsity Tennis at all levels NCAA Divisions I, II and III, Naia and Junior/Community College.