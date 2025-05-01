Sports
Rick Westhead: Jury shows videos, group chat texts at London Hockey Trial
Content advice: This article contains accusations of sexual violence.
London, Ont. – The third day of the research into sexual abuse of five former members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018 started with the jury who has shown a number of security videos, videos and parts of group edge texts that have been obtained from mobile phones from players and photos taken by police officers examining the incident.
Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are accused of sexual abuse of a woman who is identified in a London hotel in a London hotel in June 2018 after a Hockey Canada Golf and Gala event. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment for sexual violence as a party in the violation.
The players have not all guilty.
While assistant crown lawyer Heather Donkers showed the jury the exhibitions and entered them as evidence in the case, Det, the London police officer. Tiffany Waque described each of the videos and photos.
In one Delta Armories Hotel Surveillance Video, McLeod was shown at 2:57 am on June 19, 2018 to pick up what a food supply seems to be in the lobby.
The jury was also shown a video obtained from the phone from McLeods that was recorded on the same day at 3:25 am. In the video EM was asked by a man who is out of the camera, you are good with this, right? You are good with this?
Yes, I am okay, em responded.
In another video obtained from McLeods' phone, EM was shown at 4:26 am with her hull covered with a towel.
This was all consensual, EM said. I enjoyed it. Do you film this? You are so paranoid. I am sober, that's why I can't do this now. “
One security video that was filmed at 4:47 am showed EM that the hotel was left. An Uber reception certificate introduced as evidence said she arrived at home at 5:08 am
The jury was also shown parts of a group chat between players in the night of the incident.
Rippers someone? Read one message. Neither Waque nor Donkers did not identify who sent the text.
Later the jury was shown a text by McLeod that said, who wants to be quickly in a 3-way and 209-Mikey was signed.
I am in it, someone who uses Harts telephone, responded.
Donkers told the jury that during the trial they would have the opportunity to assess a number of SMS messages that some of the Canada players team sent to each other after the incident.
A group chat provided to the police by Team Canada players Drake Batherson and Tyler Steenbergen, dated 26 June 2018, included 11 players, the jury was told. The players on the chat were heart, Foote, Dube, McLeod, Forenton, Batherson, Steenbergen, Jake Bean, Maxime Comtois, Brett Howden and Sam Steel.
Donkers also introduced a screenshot of a group cat of 19 June 2018 as proof that Batherson provided to the police. The jury was not told which players were in that chat.
After Waque finished witnesses, she was crossed by Daniel Brown, who is the lawyer of Foreentons.
Waque, who was one of the London Polices, led researchers in 2022, said that she never asked employees or owners of Jacks how much alcohol could be in the shots they served. That would have been useful for the police to understand how much alcohol em that night, Brown said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.tsn.ca/hockey-canada/rick-westhead-jury-shown-videos-group-chat-texts-at-london-hockey-trial-1.2298225
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Viral. !!! Jokowi's name is used as the name of palm sowing
- British local elections: The Reform Party pulls parliament in the Labor Party
- CCIW Mens Tennis Final Set for North Central, Augustana
- Prince Harry told the BBC he wants “reconciliation” with his family. #UK #RoyalFamily #BBCNews
- Germany AFD was classified as an entity of “extreme right extreme”
- United Football League Week Six Preview
- Search for new measles treatments instead of urging order vaccinations
- The CIA publishes videos in Mandarin language to encourage Chinese officials to overthrow secrets
- PM Modi throws the basis of the Amaravatis Renaissance, launches RS 58,000 Projects in Andhra Pradesh | India News
- Womens Tennis Falls to No. 25 Stanford, bends from the NCAA tournament
- Rampai Nusantara supports the Jokowi report of false diploma allegations to the police
- Erdogan to visit the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic, recognized only by Ankara News from Fakti.bg – World