Rick Westhead: Jury shows videos, group chat texts at London Hockey Trial

Content advice: This article contains accusations of sexual violence.

London, Ont. – The third day of the research into sexual abuse of five former members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018 started with the jury who has shown a number of security videos, videos and parts of group edge texts that have been obtained from mobile phones from players and photos taken by police officers examining the incident.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are accused of sexual abuse of a woman who is identified in a London hotel in a London hotel in June 2018 after a Hockey Canada Golf and Gala event. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment for sexual violence as a party in the violation.

The players have not all guilty.

While assistant crown lawyer Heather Donkers showed the jury the exhibitions and entered them as evidence in the case, Det, the London police officer. Tiffany Waque described each of the videos and photos.

In one Delta Armories Hotel Surveillance Video, McLeod was shown at 2:57 am on June 19, 2018 to pick up what a food supply seems to be in the lobby.

The jury was also shown a video obtained from the phone from McLeods that was recorded on the same day at 3:25 am. In the video EM was asked by a man who is out of the camera, you are good with this, right? You are good with this?

Yes, I am okay, em responded.

In another video obtained from McLeods' phone, EM was shown at 4:26 am with her hull covered with a towel.

This was all consensual, EM said. I enjoyed it. Do you film this? You are so paranoid. I am sober, that's why I can't do this now. “

One security video that was filmed at 4:47 am showed EM that the hotel was left. An Uber reception certificate introduced as evidence said she arrived at home at 5:08 am

The jury was also shown parts of a group chat between players in the night of the incident.

Rippers someone? Read one message. Neither Waque nor Donkers did not identify who sent the text.

Later the jury was shown a text by McLeod that said, who wants to be quickly in a 3-way and 209-Mikey was signed.

I am in it, someone who uses Harts telephone, responded.

Donkers told the jury that during the trial they would have the opportunity to assess a number of SMS messages that some of the Canada players team sent to each other after the incident.

A group chat provided to the police by Team Canada players Drake Batherson and Tyler Steenbergen, dated 26 June 2018, included 11 players, the jury was told. The players on the chat were heart, Foote, Dube, McLeod, Forenton, Batherson, Steenbergen, Jake Bean, Maxime Comtois, Brett Howden and Sam Steel.

Donkers also introduced a screenshot of a group cat of 19 June 2018 as proof that Batherson provided to the police. The jury was not told which players were in that chat.

After Waque finished witnesses, she was crossed by Daniel Brown, who is the lawyer of Foreentons.

Waque, who was one of the London Polices, led researchers in 2022, said that she never asked employees or owners of Jacks how much alcohol could be in the shots they served. That would have been useful for the police to understand how much alcohol em that night, Brown said.