Ravenwood -Football coach Will Hester Dismissal, won 1 TSSAA State Title





Tssaa Football: Video Highlights of Ravenwood vs Franklin Maverick Chance was good for two TDs and Ravenwood defeated Franklin 28-7 in Tssaa Football Week 9. View the highlights. Will Hester resigned as a football coach of Ravenwood High School after four seasons to become an assistant director at Brentwood Middle School.

He gained a record of 76-17 over two stints in Ravenwood, including a 2015 state championship.

Hester expressed his wish to go to school administration and see it as a natural progression of coaching. Will Hester's career in the field of football coaching in high school has ended. His life as a school manager, however, is about to start. Hester announced his resignation as a football coach of Ravenwood on Wednesday after four seasons. He has been appointed assistant director at Brentwood Middle. “It is clear that I don't think there is a good time to make the decision,” said Hester, 48. “Becoming a school manager is something I have worked with and have prepared myself for a few years now. “I feel that coaching and administration are very similar things. Just as I think teaching coaches. Being a school manager is a kind of next step in the profession I want to take.” The Raptors completed a 13-1 season in 2024 and lost to class 6a second Germantown Houston. The team returns 42 seniors in 2025, including Quarterbacks Femi Babalola and Maverick Chance, who split the time last year. “I am blessed as a football coach with many great programs and had a lot of success, especially at the Ravenwood High School, where we made some memories and had many phenomenal times,” Hester said. “Ravenwood Football is not Will Hester like Will Hester is not Ravenwood football. “Ravenwood -football was good before Will Hester coached there, and it was good while I was gone, and it was good when I came back and will be good again. That is because of the community and the people and all the things that Ravenwood make until what it is.” < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Who goes true: Following TSSAA football coaching changes after 2024 season MORE: Substitute of the Nashville areas Top TSSAA FOOTball Coaching Hires of the 2025 out of season MORE: Centennial Boys Basketball Coach Jeremy Moore resigns after five seasons, 90 victories Hester went 76-17 in two coaching tints in Ravenwood and coached the Raptors of 2013-15 and then 2021-2024. His second time at Ravenwood included a semi-final loss of 24-21 for Germantown Houston in 2024 and two quarter-final losses. He was 106-62 in general as a Varsity coach, including coaching stops at La Vergne (9-21 in three years) and Florence, Alabama (17-16 in three years). He also started the Nolensville program and went 4-8 in his one Varsity season. Hester's 2015 Ravenwood team won the title of the 6A class a year after completing second place. He returns to the school to become a manager where he was present in the seventh and eighth year after his parents moved to Tennessee. He then played football in Brentwood High and was a former assistant for De Bruins. “Those opportunities don't open much,” said Hester. “There are few those jobs in between. It is an opportunity that was frankly for all of us in a difficult time. But it is one that I could not leave.” Reach Tom Kreager on 615-259-8089 or on the X-platform @kreager.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/high-school/2025/04/30/tennessee-high-school-football-will-hester-resigns-ravenwood/83365665007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos