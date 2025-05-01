UCLA earned a place in the Nashville, Tenn. Regional of the NCAA Division I Women's Tennis Championship 2025, announced the NCAA Division I Women's Subcommittee on Monday. Matches are played on Friday and Saturday. Vanderbilt will serve as a host of the first and second rounds, although outdoor matches are played in MTSU Tennis Complex on the Midle Tennessee State University campus in Murftresboro, Tenn. If matches are forced in, they will be played in Vanderbilt's Lummis Family Tennis Center. De Bruins (16-8) meet Harvard (15-8) on Friday at 9 am pt. Vanderbilt (19-6) takes on Xavier (14-8) at 12 o'clock pt. The winners will be confronted on Saturday at noon.

NCAA Tournament -performances: 43rd

Generally won record: 99-40

Performances ungowed: Seventh

Tour of 16 performances (last): 38 (2024)

Quarter -final round performances (last): 27 (2024)

Semi -final round performances (last): 15 (2015)

Final round performances (last): 9 (2015)

NCAA championships: 2 (2008, 2014)

UCLA in the NCAA championships

UCLA is one of the two tennis programs for Women (Stanford) to be eligible for the NCAA championships every year since the tournament format was adopted, so that the run was stretched to 43 seasons with its latest selection. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster At that time, the teams of the program claimed each of the NCAA titles of the program and took the top spots in 2008 and 2014. De Bruins improved the record of their program of all time in NCAA game until 99-40 in 2024. UCLA has an all time of 4-0 against Harvard. The programs have never had to deal with the game after the season. They recently met in 1995, when De Bruins won 9-0 under head coach Bill Zaima in Sunset Canyon Recreation Center.

Past matchups

Series vs. Harvard: UCLA leads 4-0 (never met in the NCAA tournament)

Most recent vs. Harvard: UCLA won 9-0 in Sunset Canyon Recreation Center on March 31, 1995

Series vs. Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt Leads 3-2 (2-1 in NCAA Tournament)

Most recent vs. Vanderbilt: Vanderbilt won 4-2 in Waco, Texas on 19 May 2015 (Recap)

Series vs. Xavier: never met

Last time -out

The fourth placed Bruins placed a semi-final round that was shown on the first Big Ten tournament of their program and defeated No. 5 Seed Wisconsin with 4-1 before he fell at the top of Michigan with the same score in Libbey Park in Ojai, Calif. Elise Wagle was appointed as the All-Tournament team after winning both Court 3 singles competitions, including a 6-4, 6-4 triumph over No. 41 Lily Jones by Michigan and collaborating with Kimmi Hance To beat the 20th ranked double tandem of Wolverines Jones and Jessica Bernales 6-2 at the Hof 1. Hance and Olivia Center Also took singles victories against Wisconsin.

In the ranking

Team (April 22): No. 16 UCLA

Singles (April 22): No. 33 Kate Fakih No. 34 Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer No. 66 Elise Wagle No. 84 Kimmi Hance

Doubles (April 22): No. 9 Olivia Center / Kate Fakih No. 15 Kimmi Hance / Elise Wagle

Team ranking will be updated on Thursday.

* – Set of Matched Career High

Women's Tennis Trio earns Big Ten Year-Eind Awards

Three Bruins were recognized on April 23 by the Big ten Conference, which announced his in the late season awards as voted by the head coaches of the competition. Individual prize winners, All-Big ten and All-Freshman Selections and Sportsmanship Honorees were mentioned. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer Was voted as a member of the All-Big Ten first team. Kate Fakih And Kimmi Hance Second teamers were monitored. Fakih was a unanimous choice for the All-Freshman team. Hance was selected De Bruins' sportiness Honoree.

Uclacolades

Hance earns Big Ten Honor to Cap Final Regular-Season Week April 22

Fakih voted Big first of the first -year student of the week for the fifth time April 16

Lutkemeyer mentioned Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time April 9

Fakih earns fourth Big ten Freshman of the Week Award April 9

Fakih again voted Big first first year student of the week again on March 5

Fakih will pick up Fourth Big at Weekly Award on 12 February

Wagle voted Big Ten Player of the Week 5 February

Fakih called Big first -year student of the week January 29

Lutkemeyer appointed Big Ten Women's Tennis Player to look at list January 6

Lutkemeyer Tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week November 13, 2024

Fakih mentioned Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time October 23, 2024

Fakih called Big Ten player of the week 25 September 2024

Autumn

Bruins were in action at five autumn tournaments, culminating in the first Fall NCAA individual championships. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer Vesto teammate Kate Fakih In the ITA West Sectional Championships Singles final. Elise Wagle reached the semi -final. All three players qualified for NCAAs with their versions. The All-Freshman combination of FAKIH and Olivia Center Collected the Doubles title and earned another berth. Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle The campaign started with a strong show on the ITA All-American Championships, which achieved second place in the Doubles field for its own NCAA place. Center and Fakih would run on Ncaas and beat three nationally arranged couples on their way to the title competition. The duo eventually fell in a third set of Tiebreak, but ended the fall with a 14-3 record (9-3 against ranked teams). Fakih also went 14-5 in Singles Play, while Lutkemeyer placed a 13-4 mark. Lutkemeyer and Guichard worked together to go 12-4 in double competitions.

Shibahara shines

Ena Shibahara, who played for UCLA during the seasons 2016-17 and 2017-18, played in her professional career in Doubles tournaments and saw her career-high singles ranking from No. 503 to no. 502 to no. 132 in 2024. She earned her first Grand Slemhip in 2022, together To achieve Roland-Garros. Shibahara made her first big women's doubles last round next to Shuko Aoyama on the Australian Open 2023. Shibahara/Aoyama was the last pair that was open in Toronto at the National Bank 2023, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara climbed to a career-best no. 4 position in the WTAs Doubles ranking in March 2022 and entered 2025 on No. 46. She made her Grand Slam Singles debut on the US Open from 2024 and reached the main table as qualification before he qualified the Daria Saville of Australia. Shibahara represented Japan on the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 and made the best of her chance when he wasn't right then. 73 Jacqueline Cristian van Romania and follow-up-no. 54 Elisabetta Cocciaretto from Italy.

