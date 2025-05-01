



Pontiac, Mich. A doctor known as the Hockey Doc For his work with youth teams in the Detroit area, was sentenced on Tuesday to at least 10 years in prison for sexual violence and other crimes in which adults and teenagers were involved. Victims say that ZVI Levran touched them when they were looking for sports physics or treatment for injuries and after training with them were overloaded. A man said that Levran performed oral sex during an appointment for a hip injury.





Defendant ZVI Levran, 68, listens during his hearing at Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac, Mich., Tuesday, March 18, 2025. AP The allegations made comparisons with another sports doctor in Michigan, Larry Nassar, who is in prison for attacking teenagers and young women, including Olympic gymnasts, and for possession of images of sexual exploitation of children. While I stand here for you, and I see the individual victims who are directly or indirectly affected by my actions, it is very difficult to try to say something for myself, and I am not going, said Levran, 68, before the court. He recently did not argue for 28 crimes in Oakland County, including third -degree criminal sexual behavior. A no-contest plea in Michigan is treated as a conviction in the conviction. Levran is eligible for conditional release after 10 years in custody.





ZVI Levran, a doctor who was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for sexual violence and other crimes involving adults and teenagers, will be in Pontiac, Mich, Mich. AP The courage of the victims who came to Levran helped prevent this predator to abuse future victims, said public prosecutor Karen McDonald. A 29-year-old victim told Judge Yasmine Poland who suffered her mental health. It chases me, but I just know that he has no power over me now, the woman said.

