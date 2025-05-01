Diallo Storte Dimitrov to reach First Masters 1000

Gabriel Diallo is no longer lucky in Madrid, he will only get the job done.

The 23-year-old Van Montreals Dream Run on the Mutua Madrid Open Heat on Wednesday new heights when he scored the biggest victory of his career to date and beat Grigor Dimitrov in three sets to reach his first Master 1000 quarterfinals. On 16 in the world, Dimitrov is the highest ranked player who defeated Diallo.

Dimitrov seemed good on the way to victory when he took the first set and had three match points in the second, but the Canadian, that alone came into the main drawing as a happy loserrefused to withdraw, play gusts to play to force a decision-maker he eventually won and hit his ticket to the last eight with a 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory.

This competition was completely about which points were won, not how much. Dimitrov Actually won Another point than Diallo, had more winners (39 to 31), more aces (14 to 8), and won more of his first serve points, but the Canadian won the points that matter the most, especially in the second set of tiebreak.

He also defended his serve better, so that an impressive 77 percent of the first serves in the game, won 77 percent of those points, and limited Dimitrov to just a single breaking point in the game.

Due to the first 10 games, both men were confronted with little opposition on their own service. They each had to come down from Love-30 once But the returner has never managed more than two points in a game up to 5-5.

In the 11one Game, some spectacular shot from Dimitrov created a breakthrough. He pushed Diallo to display in the game for the first time and then hit a tight passing shot that the Canadian cannot handle to make the first breaking point. There the Bulgarian hit an impressive lunging volley for a winner to secure the decisive break.

Diallo had the chance to get the upper hand early in the second set when Dimitrov double To go 15-40 in the fourth competition. The Canadian missed his return to the first breaking point and Dimitrov found a Forehand winner on the second to erase the threat.

That was the only challenge or one of the two man who was confronted with Serve in the set. After that double error, Dimitrov did not lose another point on serve to the tiebreak, while the Canadian never walked in his own service games.

It seemed that Dimitrov would come in two sets when he led the Tiebreaker 6-4, but Diallo did not go away. De Bulgarians missed a forehand at the first match point on his own serve and then the Canadian fiddling A Forehand winner to save the second. Dimitrov still had a chance of his own serve at 7-6 but sent a forehand long. When Diallo got the chance to block The set at 8-7, he shot an ace to extend the game.

In the opening match of the third set, Dimitrov once again accused double to go 15-40 and this time he sent a foreign long at the second breaking point to give Diallo an immediate lead and even more momentum.

Once he had had the break, the Montrealer signed up. Sometimes in the third set he almost looked like his fellow -Canadian giant Milos Raonic, apparently able to provide irreparable services as desired. He supported the break with a hold for love and never gave Dimitrov a pinch to follow even once on his own serve in the decision maker (Love-15 in the fourth match). After saving the three match points in the second, he ended the victory on his first with another big serve.

DIALLO plays the winner between World No. 7 Alex de PercussionWHO Defeat Denis Shapovalov in the third roundand no. 11 Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter -finals.

Job photo: Martin Sidorjak