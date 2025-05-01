ACross -Wy -sailing suburbs and idyllic national cities, the sound of gunfire has reported. But this is not a story about gangcrime, or even noisy supercars. Locals from Weybridge to Winchester have complained about a different kind of racket (meaning play) the sport or padel.

Invented by a Mexican businessman in 1969, Padel claims to be the fastest growing sport in the world. And while Latin -America and Spain have been playing for decades, the UK is now in the grip of what Padelmania is called. A recent study showed that British now play for 5,280 hours in total Padel. By the way, here it is pronounced here as a paddle, but if you are the kind of language purist who says the In Chorizo ​​you want to emphasize the PA in P-del.

The sport is described as a mash-up of tennis and pumpkin, and it played a third of its size as tennis at a court, with glass walls to bounce the ball with something similar to a gigantic table tennis bat.

Dedicated Padel players are David Beckham, Eva Longoria, Stormzy, Pippa Middleton and Hugh Grant. The British billionaire Joe Lewis has had a padel court installed on his 320FT Superyacht, the former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had one built in the Clubs Training Center, and the team's leader, Virgil van Dijk, is a backer of Game4padel, a padel Court Building Company.

Meet the Padel addicts who spend 100 a week

In 2011 there was only one padel court in the entire VK, now there are more than 760 courts and 140 Padel clubs, with plans to build more. Padel -Courts are now popping up in parks (London, Manchester and Bristol are certain hotspots) and Better, the recreation center chain, public courts rolls up and down through the UK. With this enormous increase in interest, it is no surprise that many brands cash in with padel clothing and accessories. Prada sells a slim, black padel racket for 1,445.

Nevertheless, if you happen to live in the vicinity of one, you may not be so happy with it. A few weeks ago, residents close to Sutton Coldfield Tennis Club in Birmingham objections to the proposed construction of another three padel rights. Everyone talks that they sound like gunshots, said Jason Kerrigan, a 52-year-old media consultant who lives near the club, in March. They start at nine in the morning and they end up at nine at night. 16 people will hit the ball at the same time on all different courts. More shots will be fired than at the OK Corral.

David Beckham is one of the many fans of celebrities of the sport Prime Minister fell

In August, a planning application for two Padel courts in the Lansdown Lawn Tennis & Squash Racquets Club in Bath was rejected after the local population said that it was unbearable noise as a gunfire. Plans to build three Padel courts in St Georges Hill Lawn Tennis Club near Weybridge in Surrey were canceled in January due to complaints from the local population over curses and the distinctive pock sound of bat on the ball.

There is a little noise, Ben Nichols admits, who runs the first padel-specific communication company, Padel 22. My local club in Winchester has been in the news for that reason. It is a tennis and squash club that has recently brought Padel -Rechtbanken, and Padel has been so popular that those courts have always been booked.

Together with complaints from Buren, many tennis-loving members of Winchester Racquets and Fitness Club are also against more Padel courts. So is the racket for dawn between tennis fans and Padel lovers?

It has become fashionable to say that Padel is a threat to tennis, says Nichols. But over time I think it will go both sides. People who have always played tennis can start Padel because of the novelty factor or because they get a little older, and those who have never played Racket Sports will pick up padel because it is easier and then entered tennis.

The Lawn Tennis Association clearly thinks that. The LTA took over the running of Padel in 2020 and has announced a plan to integrate Padel into the structure of tennis in Great Britain. It wants to bring the sport to schools and universities and makes an offer for 75 million government financing to build indoor community shubs that would include Padel -Testing banks.

Padel V Tennis: Why a Cult -Spanish racket game is such a big hit

Padel is growing exponentially, says Steve Yeardley, the LTAS Padel manager. When I told people that I was playing Padel, they thought I was doing water sports, but now it feels like everyone is playing or wants to try it. It hooks people earlier [than tennis] Because the rally lengths are longer, there are fewer entry thresholds and it is easier to get started.

The former tennis professional Andy Murray and Serena Williams are already Padel enthusiasts, with the first even investing in Game4padel, but not all tennis stars are enthusiasts. Novak Djokovic has warned that club tennis is being endangered because of the Upstart racket sport.

Now we have the padel that grows and come up, he said in 2024. People have a bit of fun with it and say: yes, but tennis is tennis. Tennis is the king or queen of all racket sports, that's true. But if we don't do anything about it, they will convert all tennis clubs into Padel because it is just more economical. You have one tennis court. You can build three Padel courts on one tennis court. You do the simple math. It is simply much financially feasible for a club's owner to have those courts.

Padel is perhaps for decades of pushing tennis in the tram lines, but it has already become big enough for a campaign to get going to take up the sport at the Olympic Games 2032. However, do not expect that Team GB will pack gold in Brisbane. The British team is what Nichols politely describes as emerging in January Aimee Gibson wrote history by becoming the first British Padel player man or woman who break into the world ranking in the top 100.

But it is on a social level that the sport has really left its mark. Unlike a tennis club, there are no rules about etiquette or what you can wear while playing, making Padel much more accessible. In the meantime, inner padel courts are often housed in huge warehouses with what nichols describes as an urban, trendy, modern feeling. So is Padel (whispering) cooler than tennis?

Padel is a sport of time, says Nichols. Post-Pandemie have been craving people for a way to socialize and play sports. Padel is perfect because the court is small and there are four players, so you can chat and drink before and after a drink. People play music on the field. It has the feeling of Five-a-Side football, but both men and women love it and can play together.

Although Padel is known as relatively soft for the body compared to other sports, the sudden sprints, rapid changes in direction and repetitive movements can cause injury. Can physios be flooded soon with cases of padel -elbow?

Louise Hazlewood started playing Padel in 2020 while living in the Canary Islands. I let blood dripping my freshly grazed knees after diving for a ball, bruised buttock muscles by using the glass wall as a brake pillow, a torn chest muscle of too many smash shots, a groin hernia from explosive direction changes, she says. But nothing can scare me off Padel is addictive.