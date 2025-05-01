



David Boon is praised around the cricket World after the Aussie legend was on Wednesday in his last match as an international competition referee. The 64 -year -old – a lot of worship around the cricket world – supervised the last of nearly 400 international competitions in the city of Bangladesh Chattogram, while the hosts defeat Zimbabwe in the second test. Boon's career as a match referee Longed even longer than his illustrious spell as one of the most beloved test players in Australia. Still unmistakably because of the lush mustache that he has worn throughout his career, Boon goes at Cricket Australia as a administrative director. David Boon made a special mention of wife Pip when his official career came to an end. Image: Getty “I hope I leave that I made a difference and contributed to the official world game,” said Boon, whose 14 years as a match referee marked two more than his 12 as a player. ICC chairman Jay Shah led the tribute to Boon and said: “Over the years he has combined his unparalleled experience as a world-class player with a remarkable level of patience and sharp attention to detail. “David's honest judgments and thoughtful insights have consistently earned the respect of players, support staff and colleagues. His professionalism and integrity have put a benchmark for competition officers in sport. We know that Australian cricket will benefit a lot from his expertise and vision.” On behalf of the @IccI am expanding my thanks to David Boon for his excellent service as an ICC match referee. His professionalism and integrity have put a benchmark for competition officials in our sport and we wish him success in his next role as a administrative director at @Cricketaus. pic.twitter.com/uj6zfv4saq Jay Shah (@Jayshah) April 30, 2025 David Boon's beautiful tribute to wife and family Boon made a special mention of wife Pip when he thanked his family for their support after a Globetrotting career that saw him officer him in 396 international competitions. He supervised 87 tests, 183 ODIs and 119 T20 internationals in the men's game, as well as seven T20is for Women. David Boon (R) on the coin throws before the third test between England and New Zealand in 2022 (photo by Gareth Copley -ECB/ECB via Getty images) “It is with mixed emotions that I finish my time as a match referee at the ICC. It was an incredible honor and pleasure to be part of this trip of almost 14 years,” he said. “I am grateful for the occasion, including the challenges, the many cherished memories and friendships that I have made on the way. I feel privileged that I was so connected to our great game, as witnessed by international cricket from such short quarters. “I thanked my thanks to all the referees I worked with and my colleague referees because they are such fantastic colleagues and, especially great people. The most important and critical, the power, support and encouragement of my family, especially my wife Pip, cannot be measured together with those good friends who are at home. Cricket World Get David Boon ends as an official career Boon played 107 tests and 181 ODIs for Australia and scored more than 13,000 points for his country. He remains a loved and respected figure among the new generation of players, and the stories of his antics outside the field are known. He drank famous 52 can beer on a flight to England in front of the Ashes series in 1989, a story that he admitted that he might “be enormously embellished over the years”. But what remains a fact is that he had an average of 55 in that series, while Australia dominated the old enemy. He was a player of the final when Australia won the World Cup 1987 and was named an international cricket player of that year. On Wednesday, cricket fans and commentators flocked to social media to congratulate him on the end of his official career. I wish David Boon the very best in his new role in Cricket Australia. Rubi (@Rubi4377) April 30, 2025 monkey

