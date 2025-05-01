Jordan Travis pushed through the struggles of a long and brave comeback attempt From a serious leg injury until he was told that it was time to finally walk away.

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that the Quarterback informed them that he will retire with football, a surprising NFL that ends for the 24-year-old former state star in Florida.

Traveler Set his left leg pain During a match against North Alabama in November 2023, the last time he played in a match at every level. His left leg rolled under a defender, turned his ankle awkward and broke it.

Travis was one Fifth-Round Draft Pick Last year, but spent last season on the Jets Non-Football injury list. The team will now place him on the reserve/retired list.

On November 18, 2023, my life took an unexpected turn, Travis said in a statement released by the jets. I gave everything I had in the rehabilitation process, but despite all my efforts, my leg never responded as we had hoped. After a lot of prayer and consultation with the doctors, medical experts and my agent, I was medically advised to retire from the game that I love so deeply.

Travis, who ended in the Heisman Trophy that year, completed 63.9% of his passes with 20 TDs and two interpacks that improve his concept stock while the Seminoles led to an 11-0 start before his injury.

Shortly after he was prepared, Travis acknowledged that he had ever thought of replacing Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback in New York. He also stated that he had never had any doubt that he would recover from his injury and play again.

No, Mr. Never, he said last May. I mean, I like adversity. I like to wake up every day and have to make a choice. It just makes the story a lot cooler. I always said that, from the day I broke my leg so far.

I think it's great, man. So no, there has never been a doubt in my thoughts.

Travis agent Deiric Jackson told ESPN in March that the jets tried to hurry the rehabilitation of the quarterbacks and that caused a setback in his recovery. The team said it followed the plan that was drawn up by Travis surgeon and Jackson was optimistic that the quarterback would be ready for this season.

Jet's general manager Darren Mougey refused to comment on Travis last week during the design when he was asked about his recovery.

Jordan has informed us of his intention to retire because of the injury he sustained during the state of Florida, Mougey said in a statement on Wednesday. It is a pity that he was unable to go on the field after he had worked so hard. We support his decision and wish him only the best.

In a hand -printed note Posted on his X accountTravis said he was overwhelmed of gratitude when he thought about his journey. He recorded his statement shared by the jets and thanked the team for believing in me and giving the opportunity to live the ultimate dream. He also thanked his family, friends, coaches and teammates for their support.

It is crazy how quickly life can change, Travis wrote. This is not the end I had ever thought, but I rely on the Lords plan above everything else.

