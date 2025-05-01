London, Ont. Taylor Raddysh testified on Wednesday in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial and told Jury members about SMS messages he exchanged with Michael McLeod, one of the five defendants. In one of the texts of the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, McLeod tells Raddysh that he will come to his room if he wants oral sex.

Mcleod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of an alleged incident in which a 20-year-old woman said she was sexually attacked by several players in a London, hotel room in June 2018, while the players and other members of the city of juniors were in the city of the city of junior-team the city of juniors the city-Team of the city of the worlds the city of the worldors the city of the worldors of the world city. All five players did not argue when they were sued in Ontario Superior Court last week.

Raddysh, who now plays for the Washington Capitals, took the position, just a few hours before his team would play in Game 5 of his first round series against the Montreal Canadiens, which witnessed the Capitals facility in Arlington, VA remotely.

He was the first player from that schedule of 2018 to testify in this test.

Raddysh was asked about the dynamics of the World Juniors Team 2018.

We got along reasonably well, he said. It is clearly a nice tournament to be part of, and as a child you really want to be in that team when you grow up. It is an honor to be able to play there.

After identifying DUB as captain of the teams, Cunningham Raddysh asked if that position has a role of the ice.

Just a leader, Raddysh said. Someone who leads a good example and brings the group together.

He was visibly nervous in answering the slate of questions from KroonArstrovocaat Meaghan Cunningham about his memories from the night of June 18 and in the early hours of 19 June 2018. He told Cunningham several times that he did not remember certain details and that even consulting the transcripts of what he told would rather help.

He told Cunningham that he did not remember that he was coming back to the hotel that night and was not entirely clear about interactions he had with others on his return. He said when reading a transcript of his interview with the London Police in August 2022, that he told that the police were at one point of both McLeod and Boris Katchouk at his door of hotel room. Raddysh said he then went to McLeods' room, where he remembered that McLeod, Katchouk and a woman were present. He said he was pretty sure that she was on the bed when he arrived, but that he did not remember whether the woman was dressed, how she was standing on the bed or that she said something to him. He said he had some memory to go back to his room and, although he was not 100 percent sure, he said he believed that he was only a very short time in Mcleod's room.

Raddysh clearly detailed elements of text exchanges between him and McLeod, as well as a group cat with 19 members of the World Juniors team 2018.

Raddysh testified that he was one of the members who received a SMS message from McLeod who was sent to the 19-person group at 2:10 am:

Who wants to be in 3 -way quickly

209-Mikey

Raddysh said he did not remember when he noticed those messages for the first time, but identified both McLeod and Carter Hart as participants in the chat. Hart replied at 2:19: I am in it

At 2:15 am, prior to Harts's reaction to the group chat, McLeod Raddysh sent two SMS messages:

Come to my room

If you want a lepummer

Raddysh said he did not remember when he first saw the messages. When asked what he understood a Local to mean, he replied that he understood that it meant oral sex. Raddysh did not respond to one of the above messages.

Jury members also saw photos of the SMS messages. Raddysh told Cunningham that he made screenshots of the messages.

Prior to the testimony of Raddysh, London Police Detective Tiffany Waque continued her third day in the stands and jury members showed a number of surveillance videos and videos from players from the night of the alleged incident.

The videos showed the complainant dancing in a tightly packaged crowd in Jacks Bar close to McLeod. Shortly thereafter, according to surveillance images, she is approached by Dub, who starts dancing with her and seems to put his arm around her back, while McLeod dances behind the complainant.

A few minutes later, according to the security video, while McLeod and the complainant dance, Brett Howden moves close behind her and dances with his hands in the air. Then, with the complainant sandwich between them, McLeod seems to reach an arm around Howdens shoulders and hugs him.

Waque also showed the jury a selfie style video made by McLeod in which different members of the World Juniors team closely coincide, the poor around each other and singing to a remixed dance version of Hey Baby, a song that was played every time the Canadian team scored at the World Juniors 2018.

Somewhere after 1:20 a.m. McLeod and the complainant Jacks left, according to surveillance video. They arrived around 1:45 am in a taxi in the Delta Hotel

Security video from the early morning hours of 19 June had players from the team return to the Delta Hotel at different times after 2:20 pm.

Jury members also saw a few videos from McLeod that show the complainant during the early morning hours of June 19, the content of which was previously reported by multiple news output.

In the first video, taken at 3:25 am, the complainant looks dressed on camera.

Hey, you're good with this, right? She is asked by a voice outside the camera. Several other male voices can be heard in the background.

Yes, she says, look up.

You are good with this? The male voice quickly asks again.

I'm okay, she says.

Ok, the man says.

In the second video, identified as being taken at 4:26 am, the complainant is shown with a towel around her body.

It was all consensual. Are you taking me up? Says quickly.

Yes, a voice says behind the camera.

Okay, good, she says.

This was all consensual. You are so paranoid, holy. I enjoyed it. It was fine. It was all consensual. I'm sober. That's why I can't do this now.

The jury was then shown surveillance videos of the complainant who ran through the lobby and left the hotel shortly after 4.46 am, she walks outside the hotel, plays a phone call and then comes to the backseat of an Uber. An image of a receipt from that ride showed that she arrived at her destination at 5:08 am

De Kroon also explained to the jury that they were planning to show several other exhibitions of group chat messages from after the alleged incident on June 26 under 11 members of the Hart, Foot, Dub, Comtois, Mcleod, Howden, Foreenton, Drake Batherson, Sam Steel, Tyler Bean Die. De Kroon told jury members that they will hear more about the content of those group chat messages by future witness statements.

De Kroon also showed jury members several photos of the hotel room where the alleged incident took place, including interior photos that showed the orientation of the two beds in the room, the bathroom and the exit in the hallway.

On Thursday morning, Raddysh will remain testimony as a witness to the crown. Prior to the postponement on Wednesday, Cunningham Raddysh asked for events after the alleged incident, including a text exchange that took place on 26 June 2018.

Bully just called me, Raddysh SMS'TE MCLEOD. Said there is an investigation.

Raddysh told the court that Bully probably referred to Shawn Bullock, a member of the Hockey Canadas staff.

To the question by Cunningham what the investigation into reference was to, Raddysh replied: that night in London.

AthleticsS Dan Robson has contributed remotely from Toronto

(Photo of Taylor Raddysh by Justin Berl / Getty images)