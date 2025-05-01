



Pietersen's comments about training came during a tour through India when England lost a T20 series 4-1 and the one-day internationals with 3-0 and spoke with De Telegraaf earlier this month, he said: “I am standing with every word.” Without specifically referring to Pietersen, Wood said: “One thing that bothers me is this story of 'Golf, Golf, Golf'. “I don't play golf. I don't like it. It is not a game for me. I know the boys enjoy it and that is their free time. Sometimes it is as if the Golf is more important, and that is not true at all. “I can't emphasize enough that, especially under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, we train hard. “The boys do not consider it obvious that we play for England. This story of” Oh, well, we will play golf, this is the best performance in the world “, I can understand the frustration of people with it, but I tell you, people really give up and work hard. “I am there to win for England. That is what I feel uncomfortable, this story that we don't care. It hurts when we are defeated. The quotes that sometimes come from the team can certainly improve that because it doesn't happen about how people really feel.” Wood will miss the early part of the summer after a knee operation in March. Initially exclusively four months, the Durham man said he is still hopeful to play a part in the TOOT against India, which will be closed at the end of July. “I hope to try to play a few games in July for Durham and then put myself forward for the stuff of England, but that's far away to look,” he said. “A Rehab -road is never an upward curve, there are bumps in it. I still aim for a test or two at the end of that India series if I can get my body in a good place. At the moment that is a very long way to give a definitive answer.” England starts their home summer with a one -off test against Zimbabwe at the end of May. A team will be mentioned on Friday, with non -held Essex -Seeman Sam Cook that is expected to be included.

