California (VIDEO | Statistics) Offers lifetime of matches played at Hellman Tennis Complex.
Fans who are unable to attend Home UCLA tennis competitions for men can still follow live.
In addition, in-match updates for home and road races can be found on the UCLA Men's Tennis X Account.
NCAA Tournament -performances: 47th
Generally won record: 125-42
Performances ungowed: Fourth
Tour of 16 performances (last): 43 (2019)
Quarter -final round performances (last): 39 (2018)
Semi -final round performances (last): 27 (2018)
Final round performances (last): 12 (2013)
NCAA championships (since 1977): 4 (1979, 1982, 1984, 2005)
NCAA championships (total): 16 (1950, 1952, 1953, 1954, 1956, 1960, 1961, 1965, 1970, 1971, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1982, 1984, 2005)
UCLA in the NCAA championships
The UCLA tennis program for men has qualified 47 times in 48 years for the NCAA championships since the tournament size was adopted. De Bruins have collected 16 NCAA team titles, including four since the switch in 1977. They are also one of the last 16 teams that stood 43 times. UCLA has a record of 125-42 in NCAA Play. UCLA is 1-0 against UC Santa Barbara in the late season and 32-1 general. The programs that met most recently in 2022, when De Bruins recorded a 6-1 win in Los Angeles Tennis Center. They were previously confronted with the NCAA tournament of 2002, with UCLA de Gauchos sweeping in a first round matchup.
Past matchups
Series vs. UC Santa Barbara: UCLA leads 32-1 (1-0 in NCAA Tournament)
Most recent vs. UC Santa Barbara: UCLA won 6-1 in Los Angeles Tennis Center on February 18, 2022 (summary)
Series vs. California: UCLA Leads 102-18 (3-0 in NCAA Tournament)
Most recent vs. California: California won 4-2 in Los Angeles Tennis Center on 1 February (summary)
Series vs. Boise State: UCLA Leads 7-1 (never met in NCAA tournament)
Most recent vs. Boise State: UCLA won 7-0 in Los Angeles Tennis Center on February 13, 2011 (Recap)
Big Ten Conference Champions
De Bruins on Sunday claimed the very first Big Ten title of their program and broke the top placed in the 76-Match Home Winning Streak by Ohio State dating from 2021 to do this. The three -hour and 32 -minute championship homes ended with the most excellent player of Loben Sels the last man standing. Each of the other five singles matches was completed before the Redshirts second-year student entered his third set with 62nd ranked Alexander Bernard on the field 2. A break of serve for 5-3 was followed by a hold of Loben Sels a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-3, in the first season of no. conference. Alexander Hoogmartens became a member of Van Loben Sels in the All-Tournament team. The three-set victory of Hoogmartens tied the score of the final at 3-3. The Buckeyes had not lost at home since 2003 at a Big Ten team.
In the ranking
Team (April 22): No. 22 UCLA
Singles (April 22): No. 21 Rudy Quan*, No. 32 Spencer JohnsonNo. 108 Aadarsh TripathiNo. 110 Emon Van Praise Sels
Doubles (April 22): No. 40 Alexander Hoogmartens/Aadarsh Tripathi
Team ranking will be updated on Thursday.
* – Set of Matched Career High
Quan leads trio honored by Big ten
Three Bruins were recognized on 24 April by the Big ten Conference, who announced his in the late season as voted by the head coaches of the competition. Individual prize winners, All-Big ten and All-Freshman Selections and Sportsmanship Honorees were mentioned. Rudy Quan Became the first -year student of the year. He also made the All-Big ten First Team, as well as the All-Freshman team. Emon Van Praise Sels Earned a place in the All-Big in Second team and was also chosen as the sportiness of the Bruins. Kaylan Bigun joined Quan in the All-Freshman team.
Award Watch
Bigun called Big first -year student of the week for the second time April 23
Quan earns a third first -year student of the weekly prize on April 16
Emon Van Praise Sels Called Big Ten Player of the Week April 2
Bigun picks up first -year student of the week.
Quan called Big Ten Freshman of the Week for the second time 26 February
Quan mentioned Big first year of the week January 22
Johnson deserves a place on Big ten Herentennis player to view January 10
Johnson mentioned Big Ten Player of the Week after championship run October 23, 2024
Seniors claim that the valued Pacific Coast Doubles Championship
Seniors Alexander Hoogmartens And Giacomo Revelli Were Crowned Winners of the 136th Annual Pacific Coast Doubles Championship on March 2 at La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club in La Jolla, Calif. Started in 1890 at the Hotel del Monte in Monterey, Calif., The Pacific Coast Doubles Championship has Seen the likes of Jack Kramer, Ted Schroeder, Bobby Riggs, Pancho Segura, Don Budge, Tony Trabert, Stan Smith, Bob Lutzoe, Opt. Ashe Luthe, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnise, opnis, opnis, opnis, opnis, res. Hoogmartens also won the title in addition to brown -teammate Drew Baird in 2022. The newest episode of the tournament contained new couples across the board for UCLA: Hoogmartens/Revelli, Gianluca Ballotta/Leo von Bismarck And Aadarsh Tripathi/Emon Van Praise Sels. Cassius Chinlund Also work together with assistant -coach Want Martin. In the final, Hoogmartens and Revelli Pepperdine's ninth placed duo from Aleksa Pisaric and Lasse Porentner survived. De Bruins are grooving from a hole in the second set of Tiebreak of the game and mount a comeback on the way to their 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 victory.
Autumn
Bruins participated in six autumn tournaments and ended with the very first Fall NCAA individual championships. There was a UCLA whip on the Ita Southwest Regional Championships in Tempe, Ariz. Spencer Johnson collected the title of the singles and Alexander Hoogmartens/Aadarsh Tripathi Walked away with the double crown. Emon Van Praise Sels reached the singles semi -finals in Kiwanis Tennis Center. Each of those striking versions was rewarded with a ticket for NCAAS in Waco, Texas. Johnson won three games there and reached the quarterfinals. Hoogmartens/Tripathi also had a quarterfinals. Those impressions collected every all-America recognition. A singles victory was also picked up by Van Loben Sels. Johnson (10-2) and Van Loben Sels (10-5) tied the team leader with 10 singles victories during the fall, while Hoogmartens/Tripathi went a perfect 7-0 before the couple could not go into his final.
Bruins on tour
Former UCLA standouts remain household names in the professional ranks, with Maxime Cressy, Marcos Giron, Mackenzie McDonald and Jean-Julien Rojer who have remarkable results in the Grand Slams and during the ATP tour inswepen in recent years. Cressy picked up his first ATP tour championship and saw his singles reach a career-best no. 31 when he defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan on the Hall of Fame Open 2022 in Newport, Ri an ATP Doubles title followed for CRESSY PRIZE, where he followed the 2023-ARABIE EMIRATEN. Giron got up to a career-high place of No. 37 on the singles list when he claimed his first ATP crown by turning fellow American Alex Michelsen in the Hall of Fame Open from 2024. Giron has already reached the BNP Paribas Open Singles Fourth Round and the Australian Open Singles Third Round in 2025. He hit World No. 5 Casper Ruud off during his run in Indian Wells, California, in 2023, Giron reached the Roland-Garros Singles Singles Third Round for the second time and also recorded top-10 winning against Ruud and Holger Rune of Denmark. McDonald, who opened 2023 by beating top seeds and defending champion Rafael Nadal in three sets at the Australian Open, represented the United States on the Davis Cup Finals in Uzbekistan and achieved a career-high Singles ranking of no. 37 the same year. Rojer gathered his fourth Grand Slam title at Roland-Garros in 2022 and collaborated with Marcelo Arevalo to beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek in the final. Rojer won three ATP championships with Arevalo in 2023 and another next to Lloyd Glasspool in 2024.
Martin Milestones
Head coach Billy Martin Is at the helm of the UCLA tennis program for men in his 32nd year and this season is marking his 42nd since he became a member of the staff of Vriend, Mentor and colleague Ucla Athletic Hall of Famer Glenn Bassett. Martin, who passed Bassett to become the leader of the program of all time in main coaching victories during the 2019 season, is the longest active coach at UCLA. He has a career record of 673-174 (.795) as head coach. Martin led de Bruins from 2005 to the 16th NCAA team title of the program and 23 of his squadrons finished in the top five on the seasonal NCAA championships. Benjamin Kohlloeffel (2006), Marcos Giron (2014) and Mackenzie McDonald (2016) have recently earned NCAA -Singles titles on Martin's Watch, while UCLA has become a frequent landing place for double champion. In addition to 1996 winners Justin Gimelstob and Srdjan Muskatirovic, three of the most recent seven title holders McDonald/Martin Redlicki mentioned Redlicki/Evan Zhu in 2018 and Maxime Cressy/Keegan Smith in 2019, Westwood at home.
