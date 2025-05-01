More evidence for Bar-Video expected at ex-world Junior Hockey players Sex Assault Trial in London, Ont.





Warning: This article refers to sexual violence and can affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone who has been affected by it. Technical problems in the London, Ont., Taste Tuesday's procedures plagued during the process of sexual abuse for five former World Junior Hockey players, who asked Justice Maria Carroccia to shoot early after more video was shown. The hearings in Superior Court Begen Monday and CBC will continue to bring you live. Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Cal Foote, Carter Hart Andalex forentonwhoall was not guilty at one point. McLeod also did not ease a party accusation in the violation, because the crown claims that he encouraged his teammates and helped to do sexual activities with the complainant without her permission. Before they were sent home on Tuesday after the lunch break, jury members watched various security videos taken in Jack's Bar and Grill. Some players will be June 18, 2018, after a gala in southwestern Ontario City to celebrate the world title the team homes months earlier. The complainant in this case was also in that bar when she is known in court as EM because of a publication ban that protected her identity. Detective expected to testify It was also shown on Tuesday that videos were taken from Drake Batherson's phone, who was in that junior team and is now playing for the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Videos on his phone show that many of the men have fun in the busy and lively bar. They smiled at the camera and happily jumped on the dance floor. London Police Det. Tiffany Waque, a witness in the process, identified some of them Asbaterson, Foote, Brett Howden and Cale Makar. Howden now plays for the Vegas Golden Knights and Makaris with the Colorado Avalanche. With the exception of the five men in the test, none of the other former members of the World Junior Team 2018 stand for any charges. Other men who now play in the NHL and appear in the videos are Maxime Comtois, who used to be with the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes, and Jake Bean who has the Calgary Flames. In some videos, McLeod and EM are seen at the bar and take a picture of alcohol and dancing. When the court resumes on Wednesday, Waque is expected to continue its testimony about videos taken at Jack's and in the lobby of the Delta Hotel, where EM and the men ended at the end of the night. Eight weeks are reserved for the test. The live coverage of CBC today is expected to start before 10 am et. If you are immediately in danger or fear of your safety or that of others around you, call 911. For support in your area you can look for crisis lines and local services via the Termination of Violence Association of Canada Database .

