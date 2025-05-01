With two more weeks to the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025, the anticipation has reached new heights after the official draw ceremony, which revealed the paths that the top players of the world will navigate in their striving for glory.

The draw took place in the heart of the Qatar shopping center, where an impressive setup attracted the attention of hundreds of curious shoppers. The public staging of the event created a lively, festive atmosphere that offers fans a unique opportunity to get in touch with the sport and witness the road to the titles that are mapped live.

The Speculail Lusail Arena and Qatar University Sports Complex are set from 17 to 25 May. Twenty-one years after he became the first city in the Middle East in 2004, which organizes the world championships in 2004, the capital of Qatari is again preparing to welcome the world for what promises to be a historical and unforgettable event.

Fans can expect nine days on elite level at five Premier events: men's singles, ladies singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, mixed doubles. The format will contain the best-of-seven games for singles and best-of-five for Doubles, which ensures an exciting mix of endurance, strategy and skill of world class in every competition.

The young man who has set table tennis with WTT Grand Smash title win in China and Singapore, World No. Lin Shidong makes his first gentlemen's hukelaars at the World Championships Finals stage.

Positioned at the top of the draw, the Linsroute is stacked to glory with challenges. WTT champions Montpellier -winner Felix Lebrun and his exceptionally gifted older brother Alexis Lebrun have been placed in that side of the trek, just like Hugo Calderano, who sensationally defeated Lin Shidong to the ITTF Mens World Cup just a few weeks ago.

Making an impactful explanation with its dominant run to the title of man singles on WTT champions Chongqing in March, all eyes are focused on Wang Chuqin while the Chinese superstar is in Doha on a mission. Two years ago beaten at the last obstacle in Durban, Wang goes to the other side of the draw, together with silver medal winner of 2021 Tri's Moregard, Japanese Aas Tomokazu Harimoto and former world no. 1 Dimitrij OVTCharov.

Sun Yingsha is again a favorite to keep the Geist price up. The Sun -List of the Ladies Singles Singles, gets into a draw full of talent, with Shin Yubin, Mima Ito and former medal winner Wang Yidi all potential rivals along the line. Shasha will have to be at her best if she goes back-to-back, with 2021 champion Wang Manyu desperate to get her hands back on the prestigious trophy. If the number 2 seed, shes is placed in the opposite half of the draw, which means that a repetition of the 2021 final with Yingsha is very on the cards.

Elsewhere, very first World Championships Final performances are waiting in the Ladies Heskenslagen Discipline on Miwa Harimoto and Satsuki Odo.

The 16-year-old sensation Harimoto is placed in half of the draw with Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong, while Odo goes to the other side.

Qatari international referee Hassan al-AMRI, who is vice-chairman of the ITTF referee committee and general referee of the world championship, was chairman of the event. When performing the draw, the national team player Mohammed Abdul Wahab, ladies team player Aya Mohammed, emerging talent Sultan al-Kuwari, youth teamwoman Maryam al-Ali and Swedish table tennis legend and Qatar National team coach Peter Carlsson.

A highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the official mascots of the tournaments, Saree and Sarea, which made a dramatic entrance through a roll -off staircase dressed in traditional Qatari clothing, which delights the public.

The ceremony was attended by Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee; Khalil is the president of the Qatar, Arabic and Asian table tennis federations and first vice president of the ITF; and Steve Dinton, executive director of the ITF.

Al-Mohannadi expressed his confidence in Qatars preparation to organize the event: We are convinced that the World Table Tennis Championship will be written in golden letters in the history of organizing the championships and one of the best.

He confirmed that the preparations are almost complete, with the final equipment installation planned in Lusail and University Halls in the coming days. We are now fully prepared to organize this global event. The only thing that remains is the setup, which will be completed before May 10. We will start by welcoming the official delegations of the participating teams from 11 May.

