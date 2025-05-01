The more this tournament grows, the less time we get for the international calendar. It will inevitably be at the expense of test cricket. The success of IPL can lead to the similar tournaments taking place in other parts of the world, only financed by greedy investors for monetary profit.

There is no doubt that the IPL has succeeded in attracting the attention of the Indian cricket fans, but it would be interesting to investigate the alarming damage that will cause the expansion of a larger calendar for the world cricket.

A A few days ago, the Indian Premier League chairman Arun Dhumal announced that the tournament could be extended to a 94 game format from 2028.

Kill the game

The role of the bowlers is considerably reduced in this tournament. Shorter boundaries have been brought in to ensure that the batter surrenders to fireworks with the help of batting-friendly fields. Another deadly aspect of the IPL is that it kills the low season, which is crucial for the recovery of players, in India. Non-stop cricket has resulted in excessive injury to fast bowlers. We have seen a young pace breaking bowlers in the middle of the tournament. Mayank Yadav broke and was out of the tournament in 2024. He couldn't even bowlen four overs. The lifespan of cricket career can be a thing of the past.

The biggest dent that made it is that it has a disastrous impact on the crucial bilateral where National Pride is at stake. The IPL ends every year in May and the World Test Championship (WTC) takes place in June. This gives very little time for players to adapt to strange circumstances in a different size. India lost two WTC finals in England only because the IPL did not give the team enough time to prepare for the test format.

The Cash-rich IPL has also ensured that some players are no longer involved in performing national duty because their financial status is guaranteed by the IPL. Chris Gayle ended his national duty to concentrate on the IPL. He was at his peak.

In fact, there have been incidents in which players have withdrawn from test cricket to extend their T20 career. The ODI future of the Heinrich classes in South Africa, which retired from Test Cricket in January last year, is now uncertain, where Cricket South Africa (CSA) does not give him a central contract.

This tournament has also led to the harm of the basic principles of the game. Staggelingen are now brainless sloggers with evaporation tendencies with regard to grit, determination and patience. No wonder they have difficulty staying in the wicket in the test format when National Pride is at stake.

Tournament of scandals

It is also very useful for us to forget the ugly moments that IPL has given us over the years. The dark situation with the Kochi Tuskers franchise resulted in the resignation of the then Mos Shashi Tharoor. An established franchise such as the Chennai Super Kings was banned for two seasons for bets and spot-fixing accusations. When the tournament was moved to South Africa in 2009, the ED submitted a report with the claim that the BCCI violated Indias Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (Fera) regulations.

The founder of this tournament, Lalit Modi, lives in exile in a foreign country. The same is the case with one of the ex-franchise owners, Vijay Mallya.

Tragically enough, the greed for excessive wealth in IPL led players to be confronted with humiliation before franchise owners who act as rulers of the game. Eminent cricketers are often publicly reprimanded by owners who know very little about the game. In 2024, for example, Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka, for example, Captain Kl Rahul openly confronted after a loss. Likewise, Ross Taylor claimed in 2011 that an owner of Rajasthan Royals hit him for a duck after the game. Test cricketers are reprimanded as school boys by IPL franchise owners; In 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore -owner Vijay Mallya publicly criticized Captain Rahul Dravids auction choices.

Legendary Swashbuckling Indian test opener, Virender Sehwag, recently interviewed integrity of the overseas IPL players with regard to team spirit. According to him, many overseas players do not care about the success of the team, instead purely for the benefits.

The biggest damage that IPL causes to the Indian cricket is that foreign players enable to get used to Indian conditions every year. It is not surprising that India has recently been whitewashed in a home test. Something that had not happened in decades.

Dirty circus from IPL

One of the most ironic effects of the IPL is on the BCCI itself. One of the BCCI founder's philosophies has been to effectively control the game in India. The IPL has dented that control. It is the powerful franchise owners who now dominate the Indian cricket. There is now national cricketers that come from the IPL instead of the legitimate route of the Interior Cricket.

There is no doubt that T20 Cricket, led by the IPL, has caused much damage to the ethics and inheritance of Cricket. The IPL only cares about income and the business model. Franchisee Cricket is fully controlled by market forces. It does not care about the balance between the bat and the ball.

The daily schedule of the game is also doubtful. The timings are determined by the broadcaster. The matches end almost midnight and cause a lot of damage to young children who stay awake late at night to view the game.

Sport goes much further than the corporate culture. It would not be wrong to name the IPL as a Frankenstein monster that is there to destroy the game of cricket. It is not only threatening to overshadow the domestic cricket, but to struck it.

It is a dirty circus that is tragically supported by fans, reputed commentators, former and current players and the modern managers of the game. The Indian Premier League may have its benefits. It's just that I haven't seen them since its foundation.

Kush Singh is a cricket writer who has followed the game closely for the past four decades. Views are personal.

(Edited by Ratan Priya)