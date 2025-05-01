



An independent regulator must play a role in setting up the prizes for football tickets because top matches are often too expensive for supporters of the working class, a member of parliament has claimed. Labor's Ian Byrne, who represents Liverpool West Derby, said colleague MPs: “The reality is that prices are already too high, especially for younger fans.” Referring to Liverpool Sink their 20th Top-Flight Title On Sunday, Byrne said: “I witnessed thousands of supporters of the working class, young workers' researchers, priced from Anfield, with a few tickets for more than 1,000.” The Department for Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) and Premier League were all approached for comment.

Byrne, who spoke during a debate of the House of Commons about the second reading of the Bill Governance Bill, added: “We have to tackle the issue of prizes of working class class.” The support of Liverpool to support MP added: “Before 2025-26, the announced by Premier League clubs, but it only happened after the coordinated and coordinated efforts by Fang groups led by the Football Supporters Association.”

Byrne said MPs that he was concerned that some top clubs reduced the number of available seasonal cards. A spokesperson for the FSA said this was a secret way for clubs to charge premium prices for the biggest games. According to the account, an independent football controller (IFR) would be established to supervise clubs in the top five layers of men's football, to ensure their financial sustainability, to protect club heritage and to facilitate better fan tails. Byrne urged culture media and sports secretary Lisa Nandy to consider two amendments. First of all, he said he wanted the IFR to be involved in decisions about Ticket Prize and provide updates in periodic “State of Football” reports. The aim would be to ensure that fans have real input in their club's ticket policy through structured involvement. Secondly, Byrne said that the IFR should perform a thorough assessment of concessional ticket prices in the game to ensure that loyal fans of all ages are not priced from their sport. Regular progress reports must be provided again, he said. “We cannot allow the greed of some owners without idea how important [the] Working class game is for the communities that it should always serve. “ Liverpool FC said it had frozen the prizes over the past eight out of 10 years. The cheapest head match card is still 39, while the most expensive remains on 45, “exactly the same as they were almost 15 years ago,” the club said. The Premier League refused to comment.

