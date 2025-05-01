Sports
“It was all consensual,” says Vrouw in Video who is shown during the trial of hockey players
London with a white towel against her body, a young woman laughs and looks into the camera.
“It was all consensual,” she says before she asks if she is being filmed.
“You are so paranoid … I enjoyed it,” she adds. “I am sober, that's why I can't do this now.
The short video, taken in the Delta Hotel in London, Ont., At 4:26 am on 19 June 2018, was one of a series of clips that were quickly shown on Wednesday during the process of Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote.
The five accused, who were in the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018, have all not guilty of sexual abuse. MCLEOD has also argued not guilty of being an additional indictment of being a party to the violation of sexual violence.
In another video, about an hour earlier, someone asks the woman twice if she is 'OK with this'. Both times she agrees.
Officers of Justice had referred to the videos, which they said they had been taken by MCleod, in their opening submissions to the jury on Monday.
At the time, the public prosecutor Heather Donkers urged jury members to listen carefully to the complainant's testimony later in the process with regard to “what happened before and during the recording of these videos.”
Donkers added the crown plans to claim that the videos are not evidence that the complainant has in fact given permission.
De Kroon claims that the woman, who cannot be identified under a standard ban on publication, had the feeling that she had no choice but to go when a group of men she did not know, started to do things in the hotel room. They claim that she was drunk, uncomfortable and just tried to get through the night.
Jury members were also shown a screenshot on Wednesday of what De Kroon claims that there is a group chat between members of the World Junior Team around 2:10 am that day. In it, prosecutors claim, McLeod asks if someone wants to be in a “three -way”, and then follows his hotel room number and heart: “I am in it.”
Another member of the 2018 team, Taylor Raddysh, testified on Wednesday that he was the one who took the screenshot but did not remember when the message came in or when he first saw it.
Raddysh, who is now playing in the NHL for the Washington Capitals, was also asked about another series of screenshots that showed what he said were SMS reports between him and McLeod.
In one, dated 19 June 2018 at 2:15 am, McLeod is said to have told Raddysh that he would come to his room if he wanted a 'Gummer'. Raddysh told the court that he understood 'Gummer' to mean 'oral sex'. He didn't seem to answer the message.
Another screenshot of June 26, 1:57 PM contained two messages from Raddysh to McLeod. “Bully just called me,” they said, followed by, “said there is an investigation.”
Raddysh said the court that he referred to a Hockey Canada staff member and that he understood the investigation to relate to 'that night in London'.
Raddysh testified remotely from Arlington, Va., Raddysh said that he reminded very little of that night, even after revising transcriptions of interviews he had with the police in 2022 and lawyers in 2018.
There had been a ring ceremony on 18 June on the occasion of the gold medal victory of the team at the championship of that year, followed by a dinner, he said.
Raddysh said he had no memory of going to a bar with some of his teammates after the event, but remembered that he once had back with his girlfriend in his hotel room, of which he said it was next to McLeod.
He said he had no “full memory” to go to McLeod's room or how that came about, but remembered that he saw McLeod in the room with another teammate, Boris Katchouk, and a woman. Raddysh said he was “pretty sure” that the woman was in bed, but he could not remember how she was placed or that she was wearing clothes.
“Sitting here today, I don't know anymore,” he said. He also could not remember how long he stayed in the room, or why he left, he said.
Prosecutors claim that the complainant went to his hotel room with McLeod after they met each other in a bar in the center earlier in the night. The court heard several members of the team after attending a hockey canada gala. The crown claims that the complainant had about eight drinks while he was on his way with a friend.
In the hotel, McLeod and the complainant sex had a meeting that is not part of the trial, the court heard.
After that, McLeod invited others from the room, with no less than 10 present at a certain moment, the crown claims. In the following hours a number of sexual acts took place without the voluntary permission of the woman, the persecution claims.
Please note: the following sections contain graphic content that some readers may find disturbing.
De Kroon claims that McLeod, Hart and Dube oral sex have obtained sex from the complainant without her permission at a certain moment at night, and that Dube hit the buttocks of the complainant without her permission while she was busy with a sexual act with someone else.
Fordton would have had vaginal sex with the complainant in the bathroom without her permission. Allegedly Foote has done the splits over the complainant's face while she lay on the floor and walked his genitals over her face, without her permission.
De Kroon claims that at the end of the night, McLeod has resumed the complainant vaginal without her permission. It is also claimed that he helped and encouraged his teammates to perform sexual acts with the complainant, knowing that she had not agreed.
Also on Wednesday the court looked the security video from the hotel lobby and of the bar where some players and the complainant were earlier that evening.
This report from the Canadian Press was first published on April 30, 2025.
Paola Loriggio, the Canadian press
