Energy Gel, which was only considered the exclusive ownership of sports players, is also widespread.
Energy Gel, which was only considered the exclusive ownership of sports players, is also widely distributed to the general public. Since the number of “athletes” such as runners who like to run in the spring has increased considerably, it has a particularly remarkable growth in convenience stores. It is analyzed that energy food and drinks that are consumed to relieve fatigue and evolve vitality.
According to GS25, it was confirmed that a supermarket operated by GS Retail on the 1st, the sale of Energiegel last month grew by 81.1% on an annual basis.
Energiegel refers to a product that contains different functional health ingredients, such as amino acids, vitamins and arginine and consists of jelly or double formulations (a product with both drinks and pills). The most important products include Yohemite 'Energy gel' Extreme 'Black Maca Jelly Stick' director Jeong 'Energy Vitality Shot' Chong Kun Dang 'I'm Multivitamin Arginine'.
The existing energy, food and beverage formulations were mainly drinks. Industry regards nutrition tonic such as Bacchus, Guronic Acid, Oronamine C and Vitamin C 1000 as 'first generation of energy feeding and drinks'. Energy canned drinks such as Hot Six, Red Bull and Monster Energy are also classified as “Energy Food and Drinkage of the second generation.”
The revenue growth of these product groups was smaller than that of Energiegel. The turnover of Nutrition Tonics increased by 5.8% and energy regulations increased by 30.2% last month. This means that Energiegel shows a steep turnover growth compared to drinks. The popularity of energy hits is the convenience of food intake and the convenience of portability. Energiegel can even be worn during exercise and taken immediately when needed.
Star Marketing also played a role in the popularity of Energiegel. The Energiegel of small and medium-sized company Yohemiti was well known when table tennis player Shin Yoo-Bin consumed it during the Olympic Games in Paris in Paris.
Another company that makes Energy Gels Extreme has singer Kim Jong-Kook, generally known as a 'practice preacher', as a brand model for the third year in a row.
