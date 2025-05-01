PCB confirms extra men's T20Is against Bangladesh | Press release





Pakistan and Bangladesh to play five T20i series in May to prepare for ICC Men's T20i World Cup in 2026 The series also marks the return of international cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years Lahore, April 30, 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today confirmed that Bangladesh will visit Pakistan in May for a T20i series of five games. The series, which is part of the Future Tour Program (FTP), originally consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is. With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup planned for next year, both boards have mutually agreed to replace the odis with two extra T20Is. The five-match T20i series is played in Faisalabad and Lahore from 25 May to 3 June. Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, which successfully organized the inaugural Champions One-Day Cup in September last year and National T20 Cup last month, organizes the first and second T20is of the series, planned at 25 and 27 May respectively. IQbal Stadium, which previously organized 24 tests and 16 ODIs between 1978 and 2008, will welcome the international cricket after a 17-year interruption. The last international competition of the historic location was an ODI between Bangladesh and Pakistan in April 2008. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium organizes the remaining three T20i's, planned on 30 May, 1 and 3 June. All five games start at 8 p.m. Bangladesh team will arrive on 21 May and will undergo training sessions at the IQBAL Stadium from 22 T0 24 May. Series schedule in Pakistan May 21 – Bangladesh Men's team arrival May 25 – First T20i in Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad (8 pm local time) May 27 – Second T20i in IQBal Stadium, Faisalabad (20:00 local time) May 30 – Third T20i in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (20:00 local time) June 1 – Fourth T20i in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (20:00 local time) June 3 – Fifth T20i in Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore (20:00 Local Time)

