



Huntington, W.Va. Marshall football head coach Tony Gibson announced on Tuesday the addition of five new players to the thunder of 2025 thundering herd. The signatories add depth to several of the skill positions with two defensive backs, one that runs back, a broad receiver and a kicker who becomes a member of the team. New members of the herd are former local striking Zah Jackson, a Huntington high-product that has come back to play for his hometown of the College team, and Cal Runnen Justin Williams-Thomas, which adds depth to the running room. Here is the full bio -split of the new players who join the team to the team: Zah Jackson, DB, 5-10, 185, Huntington, W.Va., WVU Jackson comes to Marshall after having spent the spring on WVU and was a highly promoted prospect of Huntington High School, where he was a two -way -striking for head coach Billy Seals. A three-star perspective, Jackson won 47 matches, including the AAA State Championship 2022 class, while playing the main role for the Highlanders as a two-time all-state first team selection and the winner of the Carl Lee Award, presented to the best defensive back of the state by the West Virgers Rug. Jackson had several high school offers, including NC State and Mississippi State. Sammy Etienne, DB, 5-11, 185, Winter Haven, Fla., WVU Etienne joins the former teammate Zah Jackson when signing the herd after having spent the spring on WVU. The three -star perspective of talent -rich Lakeland HS in Florida ended the 2024 season with 59 tackles and a interception. Prior to Lakeland, Etienne also went to Auburnale HS Etienne, had various Power 4 offers from high school, including Washington, Oregon State, Kansas State and Colorado. Justin Williams-Thomas, RB, 6-0, 215, Dallas, ga., CAL Williams-Thomas joined the Running Room of Marshall after switching from Cal. The 6-foot, 215 pound back spent the last two years in Cal after spending the 2022 season in Tennessee. Williams-Thomas has 128 yards out of 32 total in limited action for three seasons. Williams-Thomas, a four-star talent from East Pauldding, was one of the most hunted running of the nation for the 2022 class, ranking as the 22ND-Best RB -Prast in the class. He had more than 30 offers from high school, with various high major offers, including NC State, USC, Auburn, Louisville, Ole Miss, Michigan, WVU, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Pitt and Michigan State, among others. De'andre Tamarez, WR, 6-0, 174, Overtown, Fla., Western Carolina Tamarez joins the herd from Western Carolina, where he played in all 11 games in 2024 and caught 33 passes for 576 Yards and six touchdowns for the catamounts. Tamarez 'Top game in 2024 met Montana when he caught eight steps for 229 Yards with a touchdown. Tamarez connected to WCU from an eternal powerhouse by Florida Carol City HS Lorcan Quinn, K, 6-1, 190, Donaghmore, Ireland, St. Patrick's Academy Quinn joins the special teams of Marshall after being ranked as the number 1 kicker via Kohl's Kicking Academy for 2025. His most impressive performance came in a kicking camp on IMG Academy in Florida, where he went 8-out-8 at Velddoesthesagen during the camp with successful attempts of 68 and 69. Before he started American football, Quinn also played Gaelic Football for five years. These players have signed with the herd and participate in the summer activities and the fall of the preseason camp for the team prior to the 2025 season, which starts in August. Follow @herdzone on X and Instagram for all the latest information about Marshall Athletics. To follow all thunderous herd sports and to get live statistics, schedules and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics app for iOS and Android. — Herdzone.com —

