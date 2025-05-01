Ex-Michigan hockeyists sentenced to 10 to 25 years for sexual misconduct

A former Hockey Doctor from Michigan did not argue for 28 charges Related to sexual misconduct, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in prison, according to the office of the public prosecutor of Oakland County.

ZVI Levran, 68, was convicted on Tuesday and must register with the register of sex offenders in Michigan. Levran was confronted with several charges, including 10 counts of third -degree criminal sexual behavior and 12 counts of criminal sexual behavior of the fourth degree, in four cases.

He was first sued in 2022 for the sexual abuse of a 19-year-old man during an exam. After the charges were announced, other victims, mainly young men and boys, came forward and accused Levran of sexual abuse. Justice officers say that Levran met most of his victims and at the same time offers medical help to youth hockey teams.

During a hearing at the end of 2024, one of the victims witnessed that he was asked to remove his clothes during a follow -up visit, and Levran took photos of him. Researchers testified to finding several inappropriate images of the victim on Levran's phone.

In another incident, public prosecutors say that the former doctor has requested a video from another person.

“ZVI Levran exploited his position as a trusted care provider to abuse patients, including children. He will now be done to explain his crimes,” said justice Karen McDonald officer in a statement. “It is never easy for victims of sexual abuse to tell their stories. The courage of the victims that came across Levran helps prevent this predator to abuse future victims. Our community is safer because of their courage.”

More from CBS News