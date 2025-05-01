Sports
What Josh Heupel said about Joey Aguilar, Tennessee Football QB competition
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel indicated that UCLA Joey Aguilar Jake Merklinger and George Macintyre is over for the starting Quarterback track.
It is an open competition.
We have the chance to have a great competition on the Quarterback position. I love the skills of the boys who are there. I love their way of thinking, “said Heupel on the Big Orange Caravan Stop in Memphis on April 29.
“You have to learn, earn and start taking it. De Standaard is to have a man who is ready to play at the level of championship.”
Aguilar, the former Appalachian State star, transferred from UCLA. Merklinger and Macintyre were highly promoted recruits in UTS after two signing classes.
Nobody is promised the runway.
QB1 is open a year earlier than expected because Nico Iamaleava has been transferred from UT to UCLA. He left UT about a dispute about Nulloon, although his representatives claim that it was due to the problem with the Vols violation.
Heupel and the vols are ready to move forward. There are three options for the 2025 season, but there is no proven at SEC level yet.
Aguilar flourished in Appalachian State, but his debut at a Power Four School will come to UT. He probably landed a lucrative zero deal for a shot on the runway.
Merklinger, a Redshirt first -year student, received a new zero contract, a source with knowledge of the situation told Knox News. The source asked for anonymity because those negotiations are private.
What Josh Heupel likes Joey Aguilar
The Big Orange Caravan offers Heupel its first opportunity to talk to fans and media about Aguilar.
Aguiler's transfer from UCLA to UT was reported on April 21. But UT can now recognize his signing because his financial aid and stock market articles have been processed.
(Aguilar) has begun. He played at a high level. He has the opportunity to throw the ball vertically, “said Heupel.” He is accurate and on time in the intervening passing game. He has the opportunity to use his feet to extend plays and also in the Quarterback Run game. It is similar to the characteristics we now have with boys on campus. “
Aguilar passed 6,760 Yards and 56 touchdowns in two seasons in Appalachian State. Before that he passed almost 3,000 meters and 21 TDs in two seasons at the Diablo Valley Community College in Pleasant Hill, California.
He played 41 games at the university, including 24 Starts in Appalachian State.
Merklinger, a former recruit of four stars, passed 48 Yards in two games as a first-year student in 2024. He was no. 11 Quarterback in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Macintyre, a recruit of four stars, signed at UT in the 2025 class and registered in January. The former striking Brentwood Academy was ranked on the No. 13 Quarterback in the 2025 class.
What Joey Aguilar said to Tennessee football fans
Aguilar has been eligible for a season, because the NCAA has granted an extra year an extra year to Junior College transfers.
Although he is registered with UCLA, he followed online lessons atAppalachian StateTo obtain his diploma from there. UT hopes to have him on campus for training sessions at the end of May.
He released his first message to the Vols on social media, just a few hours before he has the appearance of the Big Orange Caravan on the Big Orange caravan.
I look forward to being part of the traditions, the fans and the legacy of winning in Tennessee, Aguilar posted on Instagram on April 29. I am ready to go to work, to compete at the highest level and to build something special with my teammates and coaches. I can't wait to come to Rocky Top! I am ready to give my everything for Tennessee. #Gbo
Jason Munz of the commercial profession in Memphis contributed to this report. Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe.
Get the latest news and insight into SEC -Football by subscribing to theSec unfiltered newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox.
